MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday one new staff member and two new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members and 18 students have also made recoveries.
A total of 234 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Tuesday just after 4 p.m., says the patients are made up of 35 faculty/staff members and 199 students. There are currently 19 active student cases and 6 active staff cases.
Six students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
