International Neighbors helping refugee families succeed in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Each year, families settle in Charlottesville fleeing war or persecution, and many are left to navigate this new life on their own. That’s why a nonprofit is working to help those families succeed.
Since 2015, International Neighbors has been connecting refugees adapt to this new society.
“Right now, we have 300 families that we are working with in a variety of capacities,” Kari Miller, founder of International Neighbors, said. “The ultimate goal is to benefit the greater community, as well as well as the newest neighbors to have each neighbor matched with a great neighbor guide.”
Miller says settling in a new country where the culture is completely different can be a very difficult task.
“If we were the ones that had to flee war and be resettled into another country where the language was new and the culture was new, we would depend on our neighbors to show us how we could be the best neighbor that we could be,” Miller said.
International Neighbors is always looking for more volunteers. If you’re interested in helping families who have resettled in Charlottesville, you can go to Internationalneighbors.org.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.