Aid available to Oahu businesses hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has added $24 million in aid to its small business recovery fund and hopes to funnel a significant portion of it to businesses most impacted by Oahu’s COVID-19 restrictions, including bars ― which are still closed ― gyms, arcades and commercial boats.
He said those businesses are eligible for up to $20,000 in grants through the program.
The additional funding is also available to businesses that have not yet received any monies through the program and businesses that have applied for the funds but have not yet received anything.
To apply or for more information, click here.
The city’s Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund is aimed at helping small businesses on Oahu remain afloat. With the new monies, the city has now set aside $175 million in CARES Act funds for it.
Oahu is in Tier 2 of its reopening strategy.
In that tier, bars remain closed and other businesses (including gyms) can reopen with strict restrictions. Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the “conservative” strategy is meant to prevent a surge in new infections, which he said is more detrimental to the overall economy than the existing restrictions.
On Monday, Oahu saw 80 new COVID-19 infections.
The seven-day average for the island is 77, while the positivity rate is 2.5%.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.