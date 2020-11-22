Hundreds of food insecure families helped through food distribution event

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Cars lined up at 6 a.m. Saturday, all in anticipation of Browns Chapel Baptist Church’s community food distribution event.
The event didn’t begin until 10 a.m., but people lined up early to make sure they could get their portion of help.
Lead pastor Dale Noe says that the pandemic, combined with the holiday season, is the perfect storm for food insecurity.
On Saturday, they helped 300 to 500 families in Greene County.
“One lady that I spoke with, she shared with me, she said, ‘I had nothing left in my house. The food in my refrigerator is gone. Thank you for doing this.’ That’s why we do what we do because we know that there is such a desperate need,” said Noe.
Noe says that though Saturday was only for those in Greene County, they are working to have enough resources to serve all of Northeast Arkansas.
The next food distribution event is on December 19.
To find out more information about future distribution events, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.