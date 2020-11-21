Pet food bank to open, help families lighten the toll of COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Christmas came early for pets and their families this year. Heidi’s Hope for Homeless Animals held a pet donation drive along with the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Service Unit.
Trish Arnold, the founder of Heidi’s Hope, started the drive because she saw the need. Families are struggling to provide for themselves and that trickles down to their pets too.
“All the supplies to help feed and maintain a pet is important because pets are family,” said Arnold. “Many times when people are hit by the economic turn of what we’re facing with COVID-19 then they’re struggling to feed their own families and maybe struggling to feed their pets.”
Arnold believes this is only the first of many events, she said they hope to plan an event like this once every quarter.
