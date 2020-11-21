FULL EPISODE: Dr. Moncef Slaoui talks Operation Warp Speed; Rep. Debbie Dingell talks MI vote controversy

We will have about 22 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in December, and about 13 to 15 million doses of the Moderna vaccine in December. It’s impossible to set up new manufacturing sites for these vaccines and have them impact with vaccine doses in a shorter period than six or nine months. So what we are doing is simply making sure all the raw materials, all equipment, everything they need to produce about 30 million doses every month for each one of them, so between the two of them, we are able to immunize 30 million people every month on an ongoing basis. And it will happen in January, in February, in March, and April.