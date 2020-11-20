MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Friday three new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine students and two staff members have also made recoveries.
A total of 223 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Friday at 3 p.m., says the patients are made up of 33 faculty/staff members and 190 students. There are currently 42 active student cases and 7 active staff cases.
10 students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
