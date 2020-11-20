MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases Friday

MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases Friday
A total of 220 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | November 20, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 8:45 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Friday three new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine students and two staff members have also made recoveries.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 223 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Friday at 3 p.m., says the patients are made up of 33 faculty/staff members and 190 students. There are currently 42 active student cases and 7 active staff cases.

10 students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

