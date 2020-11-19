6 more Hattiesburg employees test positive for COVID-19

From City of Hattiesburg Communications Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) - Six more City of Hattiesburg employees, including five with the Hattiesburg Fire Department, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The sixth positive came from an employee with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department/Grounds Division.
The following shows those testing positive last day of work; test results learned; and direct exposures, including:
- HFD Employee One: Nov. 14 last day; Nov. 16 test results; six exposures
- HFD Employee Two: Nov. 15 last day; Nov. 16 test results; six exposures
- HFD Employee Three: Nov. 16 last day; Nov. 16 test results; 10 exposures
- HFD Employee Four: Nov. 15 last day; Nov. 17 test results; two exposures
- HFD Employee Five: Nov. 17 last day; Nov. 18 test results; six exposures
- P&R Employee One: Nov. 13 last day; Nov. 17 test results; one exposure
This brings the city’s total workforce of positive cases to 51 since March.
All employees who were direct and indirect exposures for these cases have been notified of the positive tests and subsequent testing also is taking place.
The direct exposure from the Parks and Recreation employee has come back negative. Direct exposure tests from the fire department either have come back negative or are still pending.
Tests will also be scheduled for any employee who was not directly/indirectly exposed, but who wants to be tested out of caution.
