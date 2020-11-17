Salons seeing rush of appointments as COVID-19 cases rise, holidays near

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fears of a possible shutdown are resurfacing for some businesses as COVID-19 restrictions and curfews are implemented.
When the pandemic started months ago, beauty salons and barbershops were closed. Now, those businesses are doing whatever they can to stay open.
Tim Ferrier at Studio U says he has been busy trying to fit clients in whenever possible.
“We just had to step it up a little bit more, opened up the book, opened up the time of services so more clients weren’t crossing paths in the small space,” Ferrier said.
As COVID-19 cases increase, Ferrier says so do the concerns of customers about them possibly being forced to close.
The past few weeks have been a mad dash for Ferrier as people try to get into the salon before the holidays.
“Right before the shutdown, I had folks in here and they had to quit," explained Ferrier. "They were high risk, so they just stopped, and so I removed one of the stations so we could keep distancing.”
One of Ferrier’s customers, Jeff Chapman, owns the Woodhouse Spa in Northern Kentucky.
Chapman says everyone has been a little on edge with the COVID-19 cases increasing.
“Everybody has been on edge and tense and could use some relaxation and rejuvenation,” Chapman said.
Chapman said he is pleasantly surprised with the number of people still booking appointments and coming in. Adding customers that aren’t comfortable going inside the spa are still stopping by to pick up gift cards and something to look forward to in the future.
“We believe the end is in sight with vaccine results coming back very strong, that 2021 is going to be much better,” Chapman explained.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday a statewide curfew starting Thursday, Nov. 19 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The curfew will be in effect for 21 days from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Retail establishments should be closed and people should be at home during those hours, the governor said.
“We’re not shutting down we’re slowing down,” DeWine said. “The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way the virus lives is when it goes from one person to another. We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control.”
