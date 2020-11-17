509 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland in the last two days, no new deaths

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that there were 509 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 8,485 confirmed cases citywide.
However, there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths to 153 citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1-year-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Nov. 17, there are 296,387 confirmed cases and 5,412 fatalities throughout the state individuals were not from Cleveland.
Health officials reported more than 10.6 million confirmed cases and 248,027 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
