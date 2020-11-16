MSU Texas reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Monday 16 new students and three new staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Four students and one staff member have also made recoveries.
A total of 200 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Monday at 4:05 p.m., says the patients are made up of 33 faculty/staff members and 167 students. There are currently 46 active student cases and 9 active staff cases.
11 students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.