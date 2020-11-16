City of Louisville expands helping hand as new utility relief ordinance announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 36,000 jobs have been lost in the Louisville Metro area since last year. With no end in sight as the city still faces a pandemic, Mayor Greg Fischer announced a new utility relief ordinance to help out those who need it.
Between MSD and LG&E, more than 55,000 residential customers are behind on their utility bills.
The companies say the average owed is around 400 dollars.
If the utility relief ordinance is passed by Metro Council, it would allocate 10 million dollars to the Office of Resilience and Community Services.
They’re still working to determine qualifications, but say the customer’s income had to have been affected by the pandemic.
“The funding we’re talking about for this initiative must be approved by the Metro Council because it’ll come from general fund dollars that are freed up by the federal CARES Act that we received in other areas," Fischer said. "We really appreciate, the council knows this, we’ve worked together on a number of projects, but the council realizes that this 10 million dollars allocation is really an investment in the people of Louisville.”
If the ordinance is approved, city officials expect it to start helping customers in January.
