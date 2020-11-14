Rep. Mikie Sherrill introduces legislation to help vets exposed to burn pits

Washington, D.C. – Active duty military face many dangers while serving. In addition to combat other dangers can pose serious health risks, both immediate and long term. One such risk is exposure to toxic burn pits.
Burn pits are used by the military to dispose of trash and waste. Some materials release toxic fumes during incineration which can cause health problems such as respiratory disease, pulmonary disease, cancers, and others.
Greta Van Susteren talked with Rep. Mickie Sherrill (D-NJ) about burn pits for Gray TV’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Rep. Mickie Sherrill recently introduced a bill to provide treatment and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. She says military members who served at locations with burn pits should have an automatic presumption of exposure. This automatic presumption would make it easier to access benefits from the Veteran’s Administration.
Health problems may not present immediately and can take years to appear. Until September 2020, up to 70% of disability claims stemming from burn pit exposure have been denied by the Veterans Administration.
Sherrill says, “I would say this is the Agent Orange of our generation. That’s what we’re fighting and we don’t want to wait generations until we address it.”
To see a clip from the interview, click below:
Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.