No new deaths, but child among 158 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths to 153 citywide.
However, officials reported 158 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 7,837 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Nov. 13, there are 259,499 confirmed cases and 5,316 fatalities throughout the state individuals were not from Cleveland.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was another record number of cases with 8,071 new coronavirus infections reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.
As of Nov. 12, there are 267,338 confirmed cases and 5,354 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 10.6 million confirmed cases and 243,387 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
