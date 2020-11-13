MSU Texas reports seven new COVID-19 cases Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Friday five new students and two new staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Four students have also made recoveries.
A total of 181 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Friday just after 3:45 p.m., says the patients are made up of 30 faculty/staff members and 151 students. There are currently 34 active student cases and 7 active staff cases.
Six students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
