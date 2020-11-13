MSU Texas reports seven new COVID-19 cases Friday

By KAUZ Team | November 13, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 5:05 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Friday five new students and two new staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Four students have also made recoveries.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 181 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Friday just after 3:45 p.m., says the patients are made up of 30 faculty/staff members and 151 students. There are currently 34 active student cases and 7 active staff cases.

Six students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

