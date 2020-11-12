MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Thursday one new student and two new staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Two students have also made recoveries.
A total of 174 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Thursday just after 3:45 p.m., says the patients are made up of 28 faculty/staff members and 146 students. There are currently 33 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.
Five students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
