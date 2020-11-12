MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases Thursday

By KAUZ Team | November 12, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 4:54 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Thursday one new student and two new staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Two students have also made recoveries.

Here are the COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 174 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Thursday just after 3:45 p.m., says the patients are made up of 28 faculty/staff members and 146 students. There are currently 33 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.

Five students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

