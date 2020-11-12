Most Coast businesses, residents supportive of mask mandate extension

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thanksgiving is just over two weeks away. That means families will be visiting stores for food and drinks.
But until Dec. 11, shoppers in Harrison and Jackson Counties will be required to wear a mask while inside of stores.
While all businesses in those counties under the mandate should be requiring masks for their customers, some are going above and beyond to make sure people can purchase goods in their stores.
“Everybody has their view. I’m going to say, honestly, most people though are pretty okay with it," said Michelle Acosta, the assistant manager at Prince Liquor and Wine.
If you forgot your mask, Prince Liquor and Wine has got you covered, handing out a free disposable mask to wear while you shop.
“Everybody just seems to be really appreciative of that," said Acosta. “They enjoy the fact that they don’t have to run back out to their car. Sometimes they have it there, but a lot of times they don’t. There’s a lot of confusion on whether or not the mandate is in place or not in place. So I think it’s really good that by doing that we’re letting them know it is in place and we’d like to enforce that just to make sure everybody is safe.”
From the residents across the Coast that WLOX spoke with, most of them are supportive of the mask mandate and don’t mind wearing a mask in public to help keep others safe.
“With everything that’s going on and the cases rising, we as Americans can do things to help out and this is just one way of doing that," said Pascagoula resident Vincent Jackson. "A lot of people think it’s an inconvenience but if you think about the older population, our health care workers, once again we’re looking out for everybody and each other.”
Jackson and Harrison counties are two of the 15 counties under a mask mandate, which is now set to expire Dec. 11.
Over 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths attribute to the virus were reported on Wednesday.
