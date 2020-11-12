Local museum trying to retrieve, preserve stories of Black veterans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One local museum wants to make sure the stories of Black veterans who attended the historic Myrtle Beach Colored School are never forgotten. But that can only happen with the help of the community.
Will Williams is an intern for the city of Myrtle Beach’s Neighborhood Services Department. Williams has dedicated his time to collecting and archiving stories inside of the Colored School Museum and Education Center, which holds artifacts from the original colored school.
Williams is requesting anyone who served and attended the historic Myrtle Beach Colored School to come forward because right now, he says most of those stories are missing inside of the museum.
The museum posted a Facebook message thanking veterans for their service. Pictured below is Andrew Jackson Mitchell, a former student of the Myrtle Beach Colored School.
Mitchell served one tour in Germany in the U.S. Army before being honorably discharged. He later served his community as a public school teacher until his retirement in 1983. Mitchell passed away in 2007.
Williams says it’s important the museum preserves stories of Black veterans like Mitchell that attended the school, so future generations remember what those solider went through.
He says for many Black soldiers serving during the civil rights era, things were tough all around because they were fighting to protect freedoms not afforded to them on their home soil.
That was due to segregation and Jim Crow laws.
“The African Americans who served in the military, especially during World War II and even before that, they were fighting two battles. They were working to fight for a country that wasn’t necessarily fighting for them,” Williams said. “We see a very complex history of that. Whenever young people come into this museum we want them to see there’s been progress but there’s also work to be done.”
Harold Blye, also known as Sgt, Blye, is a highly decorated veteran who served in Vietnam. He’s received two Silver Star medals, one Bronze Star medal, one Purple Heart, three Commendation medals, four Air Medals, one American Jump Wing and one Germany Jump Wing.
Blye also attended the Myrtle Beach Colored School.
He says around the time he served in Vietnam, being a black solider both at home and overseas was just tough.
“Excuse the expression, but it was hell," Blye said. “Being a Black male from the south, it was double hell. But we wasn’t the only ones mistreated. If you was a service man serving amongst the people in Vietnam, you was mistreated just like I was.”
Charles Mitchell served in the U.S. Navy from 1979 to 1983. Mitchell said he attended the Carver Training School.
“I had pride in doing it,” Mitchell said. It was difficult but rewarding. A lot of stuff [Black soldiers before me] went through I didn’t have to go through. I can’t imagine what they went through. As a Black person, it seems like you always have to prove you’re just as good or better than the next man. That was that constant struggle, especially being in the Navy."
Williams says it’s stories like those that could impact the world. He says there are possibly additional stories like these in the community from those who attended the school, and it’s important to preserve those memories.
“I had a visitor come in earlier this summer and she said to me that I’m living my ancestors greatest dreams," Williams said. “The fact that the younger generations can see that it’s not just something they’re reading in their text books. But something that people actually lived out and they’re people in this community who are still alive and actually went through it. Just to be able to include that and get a complete history is really the goal here.”
Anyone who attended the school and served is encouraged to contact Williams via email at Wwilliams@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
