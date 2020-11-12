Hundreds of Limestone County students in quarantine, parents and teachers remain concerned

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of students in the Limestone County School district have been sent home in the last few days because of COVID-19 exposure.
As of Wednesday, East Limestone Middle and High School had nearly 300 children out. Staff tells us hundreds more were sent home Thursday.
As of Thursday morning, Limestone County Administrator Brad Lewis says 534 students and 30 staff members, system wide, are at home in quarantine.
Lewis also says 36 students and six staff members are currently positive for COVID-19.
A parent I talked with today says this is her daughter’s third time being sent home to quarantine due to exposure at school.
“I don’t think the proper precautions are being taken at just East Limestone or other schools around," Jessica Montgomery said.
Montgomery has a student at East Limestone Middle School.
She tells me she wanted her daughter to be in a classroom for traditional learning, but now things have changed.
“I regret it because like I said, this is the third time she’s been sent home and her grades are falling because of that," Montgomery explained.
I also spoke to a teacher in the district today who says classrooms are being combined because teachers are out.
The teacher also told me they feel they can’t provide for the in-class students, because they’re also working with kids virtually who were sent home to quarantine.
Bill Tribble, Director of Human Resources for the district says the school system is following state health guidelines when it comes to quarantines.
He also says there are no plans to move any school virtual at this time and says traditional learning is what’s best for students.
“I want them to be able to still go to school because for their mental health, that’s why I put my kid in school. but it’s not working," Montgomery continued.
Montgomery says she’s already enrolled her child in virtual learning for next semester.
None of the Limestone County School Administrators were able to meet in person today.
Tribble says he plans to meet with 48 News' Jenna Rae, Friday.
