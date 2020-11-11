1 new death, and toddler among 194 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that there was one new COVID-19 related death in the city, bringing total cumulative deaths to 153 citywide.
However, officials reported 194 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 7,538 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 2-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Two previously reported cases were transferred from CDPH when health officials learned the individuals were not from Cleveland.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were 76 new deaths and an additional 5,874 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.
As of Nov. 11, there are 252,510 confirmed cases and 5,285 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 10.35 million confirmed cases and 240,688 deaths in the U.S.
“Today, the number of COVID-19 cases in the City of Cleveland has topped our previous records significantly,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “We must reverse course.”
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
