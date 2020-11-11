MSU Texas reports eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

MSU Texas reports eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
A total of 171 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | November 11, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 4:25 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Wednesday one new staff member and seven new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Two students have also made recoveries.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 171 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., says the patients are made up of 26 faculty/staff members and 145 students. There are currently 34 active student cases and 3 active staff cases.

Four students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

READ: MSU Texas student reflects on self isolating on-campus

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.