MSU Texas reports eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Wednesday one new staff member and seven new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Two students have also made recoveries.
A total of 171 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., says the patients are made up of 26 faculty/staff members and 145 students. There are currently 34 active student cases and 3 active staff cases.
Four students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.