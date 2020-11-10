Proposed cell tower in Mount Pleasant met with mixed reactions

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A new communications tower could be coming to one neighborhood in Mount Pleasant. For months, there have been discussions about better cell coverage for the Long Point Neighborhood.
On Tuesday, Mount Pleasant town council passed an amendment to the Longpoint Planned Development District ordinance through first reading. It would allow “the erection, operation and maintenance of a wireless communications facility including a tower not to exceed 140 feet in height.”
The decision came with a lot of controversy. Residents on both sides of the issue came out to speak either in favor or against the proposed tower.
Matt Everson says he lives in the Long Point neighborhood and is frustrated with the ongoing bad cell service issues.
“The cell phone coverage is really poor. I’m a business owner, I work a lot from home, and I need to be able to talk to my clients, my vendors,” Everson said. “I think that in today’s day and age we really need to be able to communicate safely with our children, our first responders. It really can be an issue if we don’t have proper cell coverage.”
Other residents have been concerned with possible health effects of having a cell tower nearby.
Some have expressed fear of radio frequency energy.
Bob Hammes said he knows people will fight against the idea of having a cell tower in their neighborhood.
“There are 140 cities in America that are now saying wait until we do more research,” Hammes said. “We’re ready to fight for it, because we know there are health effects for our children and our grandchildren.”
