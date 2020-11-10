MSU Texas reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday two new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Four students have also made recoveries.
A total of 163 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Tuesday just before 4:00 p.m., says the patients are made up of 25 faculty/staff members and 138 students. There are currently 29 active student cases and 2 active staff cases.
Three students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
