No new deaths, but toddler among 100 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland to bring city’s total past 7,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths to 153 citywide.
However, officials reported 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 7,026 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 2-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Two previously reported cases were transferred from CDPH when health officials learned the individuals were not from Cleveland.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were 7 new deaths and an additional 4,706 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.
As of Nov. 9, there are 241,095 confirmed cases and 5,193 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 10 million confirmed cases and 237,835 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
