Better Business Bureau warns of Medicare scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Medicare’s open enrollment period is happening right now and the Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about Medicare scams.
The scammer usually calls the victim and claims to be helping you navigate Medicare options. The call is a scam and sharing personal information will open you up to identity theft.
Another strategy scammers use is trying to frighten victims and claim that their Medicare will be discontinued if they don’t re-enroll.
The BBB is recommending everyone looks out for the following red flags;
- Be wary of anyone who contacts you unsolicited
- Be especially cautious of threatening calls that require quick action or immediate payment
- Never sign up with a broker who offers you an expensive “sign-up gift” in exchange for providing your personally identifiable information
- Beware of dishonest brokers who offer “free health screenings”
- Never offer your Medicare ID number, Social Security number, health plan info or banking information to anyone you don’t know
If you are unsure whether a call or offer is from Medicare, or you gave your personal information to someone claiming to be with Medicare, call them to report it.
