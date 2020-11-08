TRANSCRIPTS + FULL EPISODE: Sen. Bob Casey and Matt Schlapp on Election 2020

It’s hard to predict. But, no matter who controls the Senate, the problems confronting the country aren’t going to change. And we’re going to have to deal with the two big issues. And look, I think on the jobs issue, I don’t think a standard approach is going to work. I think we, this is my view, and I’ve developed and led commissions to work with this. We’ve got to think of this as the New Deal. We’ve got to think about this in the same way, not try to reinvent the wheel, we’ve got to put people back to work. And if that requires direct action by the federal government.