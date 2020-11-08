TRANSCRIPTS + FULL EPISODE: Sen. Bob Casey and Matt Schlapp on Election 2020

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, for Gray TV’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, November 8, 2020. The program will also feature a conversation with Kevin Cirilli, Bloomberg TV chief Washington correspondent and host of the “Sound On” podcast.
Sen. Casey accused President Trump of undermining national security by lying about election results, said the next president needs to focus on the coronavirus and jobs in his first 100 days, and that Joe Biden, were he to become president, needs to “lead on the Defense Production Act” to help fight the COVID pandemic.
Matt Schlapp said he was disappointed in Republicans who have been putting distance between themselves and the president, alleging they were not being honest and that there is evidence of voter fraud.
“I think we’re going to find more and more if we can get access to the records that we need,” said Schlapp. “And in order to do that, we’re going to have to start winning in court.”
Interview highlights are below.
Sen. Bob Casey highlights
On President Trump casting doubts on the election
Greta Van Susteren
Do you have any objection to or disagreement with President Trump about challenging every vote, every process, going to court, counting? Do you criticize him for that? Or do you believe that this is part of the process, and he has a right to do this?
Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)
Well, look, candidates can pursue avenues where they think there is evidence that something went wrong. They can bring those matters to a court of law. But you can’t lie about it. And the president has been lying for months. He’s been lying about mail-in ballots, now he’s lying about fraud. And when he does things like this, he undermines our national security, not to mention the undermining of our confidence that people have in our voting system."
On the next administration’s first 100 Days
Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)
I think the two big issues that the President-elect would face coming into office, as any... No matter who won the presidency, no matter who controls the Congress, it comes down to two words: Virus and jobs.
On how Biden would handle COVID
Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)
Joe Biden, were he to be president, also has to lead on the Defense Production Act … There should have been a national mobilization from day one, so that we never have a problem with healthcare workers not having the PPE they need. Nursing homes should have all the personal protective equipment they need.
We still don’t have a national strategy on testing. All these months later. The president has to lead. Every hour, every day on this, and put in place a strategy. There’s no testing strategy. There’s no strategy to get personal protective equipment. My God, the United States of America can’t produce enough masks and gloves and gowns? That’s ridiculous. We mobilized in World War II and defeated the Nazis with presidential leadership. That’s what we need right now. And wearing a mask is the least of it. The president should have a mask on all the time.
On the COVID stimulus
Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)
I think it should begin now, in November and December, to get a relief bill passed that is substantial, that kind of meets the moment we’re in. Because the CARES Act, as significant and bipartisan as it was, is long in the rear-view mirror. We need, these communities, families and workers and small businesses, they need help right now. They can’t wait until February.
On the lack of a blue wave
Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)
I think both parties, within the context of Pennsylvania but even in other states, Senate races, and our state’s local and statewide races … both parties are going to have to learn from this election.
On who will control the Senate
Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)
It’s hard to predict. But, no matter who controls the Senate, the problems confronting the country aren’t going to change. And we’re going to have to deal with the two big issues. And look, I think on the jobs issue, I don’t think a standard approach is going to work. I think we, this is my view, and I’ve developed and led commissions to work with this. We’ve got to think of this as the New Deal. We’ve got to think about this in the same way, not try to reinvent the wheel, we’ve got to put people back to work. And if that requires direct action by the federal government.
On Biden working with McConnell
Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)
I can’t speak for what Leader McConnell will do, either as majority leader or as the Republican leader, but I hope he would try to work with Joe Biden, were he to be President. I’m certain Joe Biden will try. We’ll see. And I think there’s some evidence that, because of the work they’ve done in the past, that they can come together. But I would say, that old expression. It takes two to move the agenda forward. So we’ll see.
Matt Schlapp highlights
On Republicans speaking out against Trump
Greta Van Susteren
Are you surprised that some Republicans are critical of the president in terms of what his statement was the other day? Chris Christie is, Senator Rick Santorum, former Senator Rick Santorum. There’s some Republicans that seem to be putting distance between themselves and the President.
Matt Schlapp, Chairman, American Conservative Union
Yeah, I’m very disappointed by all of that. I think what the President did was the right thing ...
And I don’t think Republicans are being honest when they chastise the President. Chris Christie said, “There’s no evidence of any voter fraud.” And the fact is that we’ve got evidence right here in Clark County. He’s welcome to come out, we can share it with him. I think it’s the tip of the iceberg, I think we’re going to find more and more if we can get access to the records that we need. And in order to do that, we’re going to have to start winning in court.
On Nevada
Matt Schlapp, Chairman, American Conservative Union
Nevada just wholesale-y changed their voting regs within the 90 day window of the election, which has set up this constitutional crisis.
Greta Van Susteren
Okay, you’re talking about process, but what about fraud? Are you finding any evidence for instance that dead people voted, or any real evidence of fraud?
Matt Schlapp, Chairman, American Conservative Union
Yes. I actually have a picture of a dead person who voted, of the tombstone. We have found that 3,000 people voted in this election who don’t even live in the state of Nevada. We are finding needles in this haystack, because we weren’t allowed to sit there and go through the ballots when they were counted.
On Trump policies
Matt Schlapp, Chairman, American Conservative Union
I don’t know if you could ever divorce Trump the man from the policies. But I will say this. I think a lot of even conservatives, and people who voted for him in 2016 were surprised about how forceful he was in keeping those promises.
On Trump being behind
Greta Van Susteren
President Trump has said that he has kept so many promises that he made in the 2016 campaign. If he kept all those promises, how come he’s struggling right now to get a win? What happened?
Matt Schlapp, Chairman, American Conservative Union
Well, I think the virus happened, in all fairness, which is something that’s certainly... I’m 52 years old. I remember the swine flu and I remember Legionnaires' disease, but nothing quite like this. We had a shut down, we had a global shutdown. So I think that intervened. And I think we also have to remember, this country has been very divided since 2000, since the recount of Florida of 2000.
