Richmond website can help residents find free masks, nearest pickup locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in the City of Richmond can now find a free mask with a website that displays pickup locations.
Residents can search their address and find the nearest pickup site, hours, and contact information. People are encouraged to call ahead of time to ensure masks are in stock.
The locations include health facilities, libraries and community center and are located throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
The map can be found on rvastrong.org/getamask.
For an institution that would like free masks, representatives can fill out a request form here.
The website also includes COVID-19 testing information, updates and educational resources.
