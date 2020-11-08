Bristol voters overwhelmingly approve gambling referendum

BRISTOL, Va. (WWBT) - Voters in Bristol, Virginia overwhelmingly approved a referendum that allows casino gambling in the locality.
Voters chose whether to allow casino gambling — as approved by the Virginia Lottery Board — with a “yes” or “no" on their ballots.
About 71% of voters chose “yes," and nearly 29% voted “no.”
The referendum opens the doors for a Hard Rock Casino to open in the area.
The Associated Press reported that Hard Rock International is partnering with The United Co. and Par Ventures on the proposed project.
The casino group expects to submit its gaming license application to the Virginia Lottery Board by late 2020 or early 2021, AP reported. Then, the board has one year to make its decision.
