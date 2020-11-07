Veteran’s Council holds remembrance ceremony ahead of Armistice Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Veteran’s Day is just a few days away and the Veterans Council of Chatham County held a remembrance ceremony on Saturday for the 102nd anniversary of Armistice Day.
The event was held here in Daffin Park where the WWI memorial stands. The memorial honors all Savannah and Chatham County veterans who died in WWI.
The Veterans Council of Chatham County says this annual event is one they specifically hold for WWI remembrance and Savannah’s contribution to the war efforts.
This is the first of many events the council will be held both before and on Veterans Day. As part of the ceremony, several speakers took to the podium including Col. Mike Adams who’s the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Infantry Division. To close out the ceremony, a bell was rung 11 times to represent the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
“Just take the time to think about those who have decided to put on the uniform and dedicate years of their lives to serve in this country,” Chairman Joe Higgins.
Veteran of the Year Jimmy Ray served in the United States Marine. He says he’s been on the Veterans Council for years and is honored that his peers gave him this opportunity.
“I’ve been on the Veterans Council for many, many years and I’m a past chairman, I’ve been to a lot of these," said 2020 Veteran of the Year Jimmy Ray. "What I like to tell people, I was the Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2013 and I like to say I was a bridesmaid for 10 years, but I finally get to be the bride!”
The Veterans Council will be holding other events over the next few days including the Veterans Day parade in Port Wentworth at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
