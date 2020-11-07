KY Gov. Beshear confirms 2,162 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,162 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 119,741 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The positivity rate currently stands at 7.17% statewide. This is the highest that Kentucky’s positivity rate has been since May 5.
As of Saturday, 1,561 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
“Since March 6, when COVID-19 was first reported in Kentucky, we have not had this many new cases reported on a Saturday, and sadly we are also reporting 17 more deaths,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Kentuckians we need to come together right now. We need everyone wearing a mask, following the red zone recommendations and other guidance, like limiting travel and social distancing, so that we can stop this alarming escalation of cases.”
The governor also issued the following statement on Saturday, congratulating President-elect Joe Biden:
“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will work with the incoming administration, as we have the current White House, to improve lives and opportunities for every Kentuckian. Now, the election is over and it is time to come together as Americans and as Kentuckians. We are in the fight of our lifetime against COVID-19 and we must unite to battle this virus that has killed 235,000 Americans, including more than 1,500 Kentuckians.”
The Green River District Health Department reports 109 new COVID-19 cases along with two new deaths on Saturday.
Of the new cases reported, 44 are in Daviess County, 33 in Henderson County, 14 in Ohio County, seven in McLean County, five in Webster and Union Counties, and one in Hancock County.
Health officials report the two COVID-19 deaths in Daviess County and McLean County.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,053 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 988 residents have fully recovered.
The Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Bremen Community Center on Monday. To schedule an appointment, contact health officials by calling 270-754-3200.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,271 cases, 33 deaths, 1,877 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,053 cases, 17 deaths, 988 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,259 cases, 43 deaths, 863 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 685 cases, 11 deaths, 576 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,509 cases, 36 deaths, 1,164 recovered
- Webster Co. - 376 cases, 5 deaths, 290 recovered
- McLean Co. - 262 cases, 8 deaths, 175 recovered
- Union Co. - 549 cases, 6 deaths, 481 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 175 cases, 6 deaths, 120 recovered
