KY Gov. Beshear confirms 2,162 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will work with the incoming administration, as we have the current White House, to improve lives and opportunities for every Kentuckian. Now, the election is over and it is time to come together as Americans and as Kentuckians. We are in the fight of our lifetime against COVID-19 and we must unite to battle this virus that has killed 235,000 Americans, including more than 1,500 Kentuckians.”