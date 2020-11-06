1 new death, child among 115 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there was one COVID-19 related death in the city, which brings the total cumulative deaths to 153 citywide.
There are also 115 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 6,920 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5-years-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Three previously reported cases were transferred from CDPH when health officials learned the individuals were not from Cleveland.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were a record-breaking 5,008 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.
As of Friday, there have been 226,796 confirmed cases and 5,165 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 9.68 million confirmed cases and 235,601 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
