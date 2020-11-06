Forrest Co. supervisor reacts to Confederate monument relocation vote

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A referendum to relocate the Confederate monument at the Forrest County Circuit Courthouse failed earlier this week, but one county supervisor says the issue will likely come before the Board of Supervisors again.
District 2 Supervisor Sharon Thompson was one of the three board members who voted in June to put the issue on the November ballot after many citizens came before the board asking that the monument be relocated.
Voters were asked Tuesday if it should stay or go, and 51% said it should remain where it is.
“It’s probably going to come back before the board,” Thompson said. “We had so many passionate people who were in the board meeting that spoke about the removal of the statue. They felt the same way that I felt, that it does not represent who we are today.”
Supervisors Rod Woullard and Board President David Hogan also voted to place the issue on the ballot.
The monument sits outside the courthouse at the intersection of Main Street and Eaton Street in downtown Hattiesburg.
The Hattiesburg City Council passed a unanimous resolution in June supporting the relocation of the monument.
