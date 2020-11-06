Bald eagle nursed back to health at LSU vet school ready to be released back into the wild

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a long week of politics, what could be better than this? An injured bald eagle nursed back to health at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is ready to be released back into the wild.
“Bald eagles are always a challenge. This bird weighs 3.9 kg, or 8 lbs, but you feel like you are wrestling a 100 lb animal when you work with them because they have very powerful talons, and those long wings and you’re trying to keep them from hurting themself,” said Dr. Mark Mitchell with the LSU vet school.
“We named this bird Democracy,” said Dr. Mitchell.
The bird was injured at Lake End campground near Morgan City back in May. Democracy’s right wing was damaged so badly, vets at LSU didn’t think she would every fly again.
“We were actually looking for zoos to take her, but she surprised us,” said Morgan Marino, a vet student at LSU.
One day while exercising, Democracy took flight.
“It’s so rewarding to see her healthy, the way they are meant to be. That’s the most rewarding part,” said Amy Crumlich, another student.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.