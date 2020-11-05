1 new death, teen among 102 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that there was one COVID-19 related death in the city, which brings the total cumulative deaths to 152 citywide.
There are also 102 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 6,808 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
One previously reported case were transferred from CDPH when health officials learned the individual was not from Cleveland.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were a record-shattering 4,961 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours with all 88 counties classified as ‘high incidence.’
As of Thursday, there have been 221,881 confirmed cases and 5,133 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 9.54 million confirmed cases and 234,300 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
