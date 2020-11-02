2 southern Ill. counties move polling locations due to COVID-19

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two counties in southern Illinois had to move a polling location with election day less than 24 hours away.
Perry County and Jackson County both had to move one of their polling places due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
“We had the Spero service manager call us and tell us they had some residents that were covid positive, so there was no way we could use that facility,” said Jackson County clerk and recorder Frank Byrd.
Byrd moved the polling place a few blocks away to the Murphysboro Park District just a day before the election.
“It was a little stressful, I’ll say that, very stressful. We were scrambling trying to find something. But it all worked out," he said.
Beth Lipe, the Perry County clerk and recorder said they went through the same situation.
“The Perry County Health Department had contacted us and they had, had a covid outbreak in that church facility. So they did not want us to hold our polling places there," she said.
Lipe said they needed something close to the church, so they moved it across the street into the Du Quoin State Fair Expo Building.
“We want to make sure that everybody that wants to vote, has the opportunity to vote and has the ability to vote in a safe location," Lipe said.
Back in Jackson County, Byrd said they will be all set to go on Tuesday.
“We’re ready to go. We’re all excited, we’re waiting for this to happen. So, they can call my office if they need any more information,” he said.
