Kenosha prepares for election, two months after unrest

What happened in Kenosha and in other American cities during a summer of protests could be critical to the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election in Wisconsin and other battleground states. For President Donald Trump and his law-and-order campaign, protests that skidded into violence show that only he can keep such unrest from spreading. But for African Americans, racial minorities and many Democrats, the killings of Black people by police officers, which set off most of the demonstrations, show that America is in desperate need of change.