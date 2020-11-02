How the Lubbock County Elections Office is preparing for Election Day tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 41 polling sites in Lubbock County will open their doors at 7 a.m. on Tuesday on Election Day for voters to cast their ballots for the last time for this election. The Lubbock County Elections office is preparing for a busy day tomorrow before polls close at 7 p.m.
During early voting, there were 25 locations to cast a ballot, and now an extra 14 have been added.
“It’s more machines, more places, more workers, and plenty of PPE out there for folks that need to take advantage of that,” said Dorothy Kennedy, the Lubbock County Elections Administrator.
At the end of the last day of early voting on Friday night, 57.8 percent of registered voters went to the polls. More people voted during early voting than in the whole 2016 general election.
“It may be great if we can, you know, surpass than 62% that we could push on up even higher. That’s always great. The more people, the more exciting it is.”
Much more ballots will be cast tomorrow and Kennedy says to cast all of these ballots, they follow a strict system.
“It’s a very systematic of the way things are, you know. We’ve got this system now where we have plenty of help out to help retrieve all the things that the judge and alternate judge have to bring back into our location for us to be able to be able to tabulate. And it goes through different checkpoints. And all the checkpoints have people that have to initial off so that we have a great chain of custody on every piece of equipment.”
Early voting results will be released sometime after 7 p.m., after all of the polls have closed, and final results will come in some time after that.
Polls will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
For a list of all of 41 locations, click here: https://www.kcbd.com/2020/10/13/early-voting-now-underway-runs-through-oct/
