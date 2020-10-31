TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)

Well, I think that clearly the president has been focused on China, focused on China as someone who wants to disrupt our election process, focused on China as someone who has been a difficult partner on the trading front and tried to do everything he could to do something about that. I think there’s really no likelihood that China’s going to step up and help us in any way economically or otherwise, but watching very closely now that we clearly have sent a message to the world through this virus coming from China, in all likelihood out of a laboratory in Wuhan. My personal view is it got out of that laboratory accidentally, but it got out and wasn’t contained as it should have been. We weren’t notified as we should have been, but we have certainly sent a message of here’s one way you can really destabilize the United States, and we need to be thinking pandemic now and in the future.