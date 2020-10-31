TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)

Greta Van Susteren
Senator, millions of people are going to lose their unemployment in December and we don’t have a new stimulus bill. And we’ve got a third peak now of the Coronavirus. How do you tell the American people we don’t need a change of leadership in the Senate, and the White House, as well as the House, but Speaker Pelosi isn’t here, but you’re in the Senate and there’s a Republican in the White House. Why don’t we need a change of leadership?
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
Well, I think the White House has been doing everything they could to get an agreement. And I think the Senate’s been doing everything we could to get a reasonable agreement. We have voted over and over again to extend the Paycheck Protection Program, to make money available for the continuation of funding and distributing the vaccine. I think it’s clear that Speaker Pelosi did not want a deal that might possibly benefit President Trump. And that’s been the whole problem from day one. An extraordinarily huge start with the three trillion dollar package, a trillion dollars that had nothing to do with COVID, another almost billion dollars that was about how much money we should give the state and local government, and largely agreement on the trillion dollars that was the COVID package.
And she just has refused to come to the table and come up with an agreement that could get the votes in the Senate, the Republicans and Democrats, and would get a presidential signature. I think anybody that’s watched this closely can’t really blame either the White House or the Senate for not trying to get the deal that worked for the COVID relief, not every single problem the Speaker could think of that she’d like to solve.
Greta Van Susteren
Isn’t part of the job though of leadership is to get it done in the face of incredible obstacles, number one? And even though it’s hard, isn’t that the job of leadership to still get it done? Because the American people are suffering. That’s the first part. Secondly, even within the Senate caucus, Republican caucus, is that there’s so much disagreement that Senate Majority Leader McConnell was in a very difficult position, no matter what was sent over by the House.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
Well, if the package was going to get all Republican votes, he was in a very difficult position, but we have a hard time on any spending bill, getting about 20 of our members to vote for any spending bill. They really stepped up on the COVID packages. The first packages we did, we had a huge effort on our part to put new ideas out there. Those new ideas work, Republicans voted for them, but a big package like we were talking about at the end was always going to have to be a combination of most of the Democrats, and hopefully at least a majority of Republicans. Everybody who understands the building, and you sure do, understood that would what that final vote would look like.
Greta Van Susteren
Can you understand the frustration of the American people at this point though, the ones that are really worried that not only do they not have jobs and there’s the unemployment running out, but you have all these politicians saying, “Give us our jobs and we’ll get paid no matter what,” even though the American people are a lot more in crisis?
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
Oh, I totally understand it. About 25% of all the discussion was always in the committee that I chair on health, and on labor, and on education, getting people back to school, back to work, back to childcare, back to better health. I’m incredibly frustrated we didn’t get this done, and the American people should be too. But the President has worked diligently to get this done, not too focused on a number, but focused on policy. People ought to be thinking about that between now and Tuesday and looking at the Republicans on the ballot, Senate, and House who are working hard to get to a final conclusion. And if you do that, we’re going to have a good election day on Tuesday.
Greta Van Susteren
Now, there are a number of Senate Republicans who are in trouble this election. You’ve got Senator Collins in Maine, she’s got a tough race. Senator Lindsey Graham’s got a tough race. You’ve got Martha McSally, Senator of Arizona, she’s got a tough race. And you’ve got such a closely divided Senate. Do you expect that on the day after election that the Republicans are still going to be holding the Senate, or actually it would start in January, but do you expect the Republicans to hold the Senate?
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
I think we will. We may be dependent on one or two elections in Georgia after the election to get to the 51 plus votes we need, but I think there’s a likely pathway that gets us there. And it will make a big difference. President Trump reelected without a Republican Senate would not be the kind of environment that people would want. And frankly, if Biden was elected, I think not having a Senate that gives some rational thought process to the effort on their side to go off the left edge of the world is an important thing to add. People should be voting for a Republican Senate and understand that that’s critically important to President Trump, if he’s reelected. And frankly, it’s critically important to the country if the president is not reelected.
Greta Van Susteren
Senator, you’re on the all-important Senate Intelligence Committee and President Trump at every rally talks about the “China virus.” What is the United States doing, if anything, to get China to either, number one, give us more information, number two, perhaps help in some way, compensate people, Americans who’ve been hurt, or is there any mechanism you have to have China to do something? Are you going to do anything to China?
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
Well, I think that clearly the president has been focused on China, focused on China as someone who wants to disrupt our election process, focused on China as someone who has been a difficult partner on the trading front and tried to do everything he could to do something about that. I think there’s really no likelihood that China’s going to step up and help us in any way economically or otherwise, but watching very closely now that we clearly have sent a message to the world through this virus coming from China, in all likelihood out of a laboratory in Wuhan. My personal view is it got out of that laboratory accidentally, but it got out and wasn’t contained as it should have been. We weren’t notified as we should have been, but we have certainly sent a message of here’s one way you can really destabilize the United States, and we need to be thinking pandemic now and in the future.
That’s why the two big things that we’ve accomplished and are about to come to fruition with both a vaccine, quicker than anybody would have imagined possible eight months ago, and tests that this month, equal to all the number of tests taken up till now are available to be taken in this month with new tests and every month after that until we’re done. Those are going to be two important chapters of the pandemic book. And we actually told our adversaries, “If you really want to create a conclusion in both our economy and the free and open way we live, a pandemic is one way to do it.” And we need to be thinking where’s the next pandemic and how do we stop it in its tracks before it gets here?
Greta Van Susteren
Do you worry though the discussion about the vaccine that we all want, and I do believe it’s going to come faster than we have vaccines for other viruses, but we were going to have it before election day, then we’re going to have it in December, then we’re going to have it in January. Now I hear it sometime in the spring, which is probably far more realistic, but have you oversold this to the American people?
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
Well, I don’t think so. I think the warp speed concept of the federal government using the ability we have through BARDA, an organization set up in 2010 to step forward and do exactly this, become a partner with the private sector in fighting the virus, that once you get the virus defeated, whatever effort you made for that vaccine, there’s no longer a market for that vaccine. So, becoming a partner early, getting out there early, is going to produce a vaccine. I think it will be available to a significant number of people after the 1st of the year. We’ve asked for prioritization to be recommended to the governors. That’s happened. And that prioritization is first give the vaccine to first responders and healthcare providers. Secondly, to those individuals who are most likely to be negatively impacted in the worst way by the vaccine, people in nursing homes, people with comorbidities, people, if they get this vaccine, they’re the most likely to be hurt.
And third, go to the essential workforce. The people that see more people than anybody else, the daycare center worker, or the school bus driver, or the school teacher, the grocery store worker, the food processing person, and get them the vaccine. Greta, if you can’t get it, you can’t give it to somebody else. While everybody that wants the vaccine might not get it until say Memorial Day, every step along the way from January 1, the country gets safer and it’s less likely you’ll get the virus than it was the day before as we play out that plan. And when this happens, this’ll be at least a year sooner than any vaccine like this has ever been developed, and at least eight months sooner than the most optimistic estimate was in January of this year.
Greta Van Susteren
Let me go back to your job on the Senate intelligence committee. There was a recent report by the FBI and other intelligence agencies that there is interference by Russia and Iran in our election. Number one, what are we doing about it? Number two, how are we protecting ourselves? And number three, since they did it four years ago, why weren’t we ready for this?
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
Well, I think we were ready for it. And the difference in what happened this year and what happened four years ago is the administration worked hard to develop relationships with all the state election authorities and the big election authorities within the states to secure their voting system, to monitor their registration system. Did that as a partner, not as a usurper of state responsibility. Remember, four years ago, Jeh Johnson announced, I think it was about October 15 or 16, we’ve decided, and this is an announcement out of the blue, the state election authorities. Jeh Johnson asked, “We’ve decided that the election system is critical infrastructure. And essentially, the government is going to take it over between now and election day.” Well, state election officials at no heads up on this. They all said, “No, you’re not. We’re not going to let you come in and mess up the elections we’re responsible for.”
But the Trump administration spent four years, particularly through Homeland Security, FBI, and CIA working to see that that part of the system is secure. Let me say one other thing here too. I kept hearing, even in January and February, I was at a hearing, I think it was a February hearing where the Democrats were asking the witnesses on this topic, “Have you been given any authority to fight back?” And of course, the answer was no. And somehow that suggested the President wasn’t doing his job. They’d been given no authority to have offense by the last administration. President Trump did create not just a defensive authority, but an offensive authority where you could go in and make them pay a price. We did that after the 2018 elections, prices were paid. I can’t talk about, but they were paid, and they’re being paid this time too.
We found out about the Iranian/Russian involvement, putting out false messages, threatening people about voting and acting like that was right wing groups in America. That information came out quickly and strongly, and I hope that there was some quick strong responses, besides just indictments to those groups that were making those things happen. And I think they have paid a price in 2018, they are paying the price now. They know the price they’re paying because the President said, “You don’t have to be just defensive anymore, now we’re going to be both defensive in cyber and offensive in cyber.”
Greta Van Susteren
Right now, is Russia interfering, or Iran interfering, or China interfering in our election process?
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
I’m sure they are, but I don’t think they’re interfering in the election process itself. Where they’re interfering, and where they’re likely to continue to interfere after the election, is putting out false information. And so, in a big free open society, people should always be thoughtful about the information they’re receiving, understand its from the source they have confidence in, and sources of information that the right information should be careful that they’re not reporting things differently than those things should be reported on this issue we just talked about.
I’ve heard several news reports, the so-called Proud Boys that I’d never heard of until a month ago, that the Proud Boys were threatening people if they went out and voted. That was reported by too many news organizations only to find out within about 36 hours, it wasn’t that group at all, as bad as they might be, it was the Iranians probably with Russian assistance. And that’s how we’ve been pushing back. Be thoughtful about the information you get, but be secure about the vote counting process itself. The fight will not be about whether the most were counted in the past were counted accurately. The fight after the election will be which ballads still should be counted. And that’s a different argument that these are bad information for our election security.
Greta Van Susteren
How concerned are you about that your candidate, President Trump is going to win? He’s down in the polls, within the margin of error, in all important states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida. Are you not concerned about whether or not he’s going to be reelected on Tuesday?
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
Well, the President’s a unique candidate. He has a unique relationship with voters. That relationship almost never totally shows up in polling. I think the President should be reelected, the regulatory environment, the incredible economic successes that he’d had, what’s happened in the Middle East, but what we’ve done generally to hold our allies to account for doing their part of the job. There are lots of reasons to reelect the President. I think we shouldn’t assume until the election is over that he once again is going to take advantage of that unique way he’s communicated with Americans. It doesn’t show up in polling, but it does show up at the ballot box. And it very likely will do that again this time.
Greta Van Susteren
Hunter Biden is an issue that President Trump brings up at every rally. Vice President Biden says it’s a distraction, that it’s a smear campaign. Is it a legitimate issue or not? Is it a distraction? Is it real? Is it fair? Tell me what you think.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
I think it’s legitimate to wonder why so much of the media simply refuses to get to the bottom of it and determine exactly what happened there. But frankly, I think the President would be better off in this final weekend talking about the record setting, never-before-happened growth in GDP in the last quarter, how he led us to significant economic opportunities space through the first three years in the administration, how he’s prepared to do that again. He gets to decide what he’s going to talk about. I think his strongest argument is the economy and there was never better evidence of the economy roaring back than the highest quarterly growth in GDP ever. Almost twice the previous record, which I think was in 1950.
Greta Van Susteren
You so quickly moved from the issue of Hunter Biden to the President talking about the economy. And I know you’re on Senate Intel, so it sort of makes me think that maybe the Hunter Biden story isn’t... Because that would fall in your lap, because it has to do with China. So, am I to read anything into the fact that the Senate Intelligence Committee doesn’t seem interested in this?
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
No. No. You shouldn’t read anything into that. I think this is a story that if it does develop, it’s gonna develop over time. There’s not been enough immediate interest in looking at it. The President can’t carry a story like that all by himself, but he can carry the economic message all by himself. And I think that’s the stronger of the two messages, but I’m not giving him advice on the campaign trail every day. If I was, it would be talk to the people about what we’re going to do, how you’re going to be able to do it better than anybody else. And you’ve got plenty of evidence to prove that important case on the economy [inaudible}.
Greta Van Susteren
In the event things don’t happen as you expect or want on Tuesday night, your candidate is not reelected to the White House, can you work with a President Biden?
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
Well, the people that people get to decide. There’s one theory in politics, the voters are never wrong. Sometimes it sure feels like they were wrong, but I’m not in the mood of speculating about what’s going to happen after the election until we know what happens election day. I think people should vote for President Trump, because of the economy, because of his leadership, because the foreign policy. And let’s see what they do on election day.
Greta Van Susteren
Senator, thank you. Nice to talk to you. And we’re going to have a busy couple of days.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
Good. Great to be with you, Greta. Thank you so much.
