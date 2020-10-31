TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) 11/1/20

Greta, I can’t imagine that we would have nominated a justice and had them confirm just eight days before a presidential election if we had also done what Republicans did four years ago and insisted on no confirmation for 10 months before an election. And frankly, one of the things that upset me the most about now Justice Barrett was she refuses to recuse herself from election cases. Don’t listen to me about the importance of this. Listen to President Trump, who over and over has said he wanted his allies in Congress and the Senate to rush through now Justice Barrett so she could help decide the election. And there’ve been four cases just in the last week that went to the Supreme Court. If every vote is counted and counted fairly, Joe Biden’s going to win and be the next president of the United States. But these cases confirm my suspicion that Justice Barrett is there to help decide this election for Donald Trump.