TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) 11/1/20

Greta Van Susteren
Senator, if the Democrats keep the House and you take the Senate and you win the White House, what would you expect would be the three big things you would do in the first 100 days, the Democratic party after inauguration?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Well, I expect we will do our level best to get America out of this pandemic, to provide stimulus, some sort of a recovery package, the sort of thing we should have gotten done before the Senate went out of session. And I expect that Joe Biden will help bring our country back together. Those are the three things he’s been running on this year, and those are the three things America most needs us to do.
Greta Van Susteren
All right, let me go to the stimulus because there’s been back and forth, starting in May with the House with their bill, then the Senate has had some attempts, likewise, but the House and the Senate and the Republicans and Democrats have not been able to agree anything. Went home for an August recess and now everybody’s out politicking and asking for their jobs back. But the Republicans and Democrats, House and Senate and the White House have not delivered and you keep blaming each other.
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Well, let’s be clear. House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and the House passed a big comprehensive bill four months ago. And the Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin was negotiating well and making real progress with Speaker Pelosi. It was Majority Leader McConnell, the Republican leader of the Senate, who put a big spike in that wheel just two weeks ago, saying that the Senate would not take it up. And just yesterday, he said again, that Majority Leader McConnell doesn’t think we’ll get a package done before the end of this year. What I hear from Delawareans, what I think all politicians who are now home running for reelection here, is that it’s long overdue. We didn’t get it done because the Republicans in the Senate were much more focused on confirming now Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Greta Van Susteren
All right. There was a bill that was presented by the Senate Republicans about a week and a half ago that they couldn’t get the 60 votes. The Democrats blocked it. That was a stimulus. Isn’t something better than nothing? Because nothing is what the American people got. Why not agree to something and then later go back to the well and get more?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Majority Leader McConnell knows how to negotiate something that will get passed in the Senate and what he presented wasn’t that. It included a get out of jail free card for every employer in America. Liability relief is what he called it, but it didn’t respect whether you were an employer who treated your customers and your employers with responsibility and provided a safe workplace, or whether you were reckless and irresponsible. That’s why a lot of Democrats, myself including, wouldn’t vote for it. He knew that before he even put it on the floor and we need a bigger and bolder relief package. Mitch McConnell’s priority through this whole Congress has been confirming conservative Republican judges and now justices, instead of providing needed relief to the American people.
Greta Van Susteren
You mentioned Justice Barrett who has now been confirmed as a Supreme court. Are you telling me with a 100% certainty if the shoe were on the other foot, if you had a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president that the Democrats would have not done the same thing, getting their candidate onto the court before the election? With 100% certainty, you wouldn’t have done the same?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Greta, I can’t imagine that we would have nominated a justice and had them confirm just eight days before a presidential election if we had also done what Republicans did four years ago and insisted on no confirmation for 10 months before an election. And frankly, one of the things that upset me the most about now Justice Barrett was she refuses to recuse herself from election cases. Don’t listen to me about the importance of this. Listen to President Trump, who over and over has said he wanted his allies in Congress and the Senate to rush through now Justice Barrett so she could help decide the election. And there’ve been four cases just in the last week that went to the Supreme Court. If every vote is counted and counted fairly, Joe Biden’s going to win and be the next president of the United States. But these cases confirm my suspicion that Justice Barrett is there to help decide this election for Donald Trump.
Greta Van Susteren
All right there. But two cases in the last week out of Pennsylvania, she didn’t participate in either one. I don’t know what she’s doing going forward, but is it fair to say that she’s not going to recuse herself and isn’t it true that judges don’t just recuse themself on everything, it’s when they feel that they have an appreciable bias?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
That’s right. And the reason as I raised in her confirmation hearing that there is an appreciable bias as it were in this instance, it’s not because of anything Judge Barrett did, but because of what President Trump said repeatedly and publicly casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election, casting doubt on whether or not he’s going to accept a peaceful transfer of power. And most importantly saying that the reason he was pressing for this unprecedented rushing of a partisan nominee was to help decide the election in his favor. That’s why she should be recusing herself from these cases.
Greta Van Susteren
If that hadn’t been the process as it was, as it’s laid out, if she had been nominated, let’s say that President Trump wins reelection and nominated her month from now, would you find her unqualified if she were brought to the bench under a different process?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Greta, she’s someone who’s got solid experience at a strong law school where she’s sat on a Circuit Court bench and has been a respected law professor. What I viewed as making her inappropriate or unqualified to sit on the Supreme Court had to do with her judicial philosophy, the way she looks at cases and the ways in which she is an extreme judge to the right of Justice Scalia in terms of her willingness to go back and revisit and overturn long settled cases. I suspect that we will see in her service on the Supreme Court, that she’s opening a new chapter of conservative judicial activism, something well outside the mainstream of modern judicial experience.
Greta Van Susteren
Is there anything in her record as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit to support precisely what you just said?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
She has written both law review articles and opinions as a law professor and a judge that strongly suggest that she has a view of precedent that is both well outside the mainstream and that is frankly more to the right even in Justice Scalia’s views unprecedented.
Greta Van Susteren
Okay. When I started I gave you the hypothetical, the Democrats win this White House, keep the House and when the Senate, which are now of course held by the Republicans. Assume this, that Vice President Biden wins president, wins the White House, but you don’t gain the Senate, what would you expect to get done in the first 100 days? Is Washington so broken that you wouldn’t be able to get anything done?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Well, Greta, there’s a difference between what I hope we could get to done, what I expect will get done and what the American people deserve for us to do on their behalf. The American people deserve robust bi-partisan action to deliver the relief for this pandemic and this recession, that’s been made far worse than it ever should have been by President Trump’s bungled mishandling of it. What I expect will get done is tragically little if Mitch McConnell continues the obstructionism that he’s demonstrated in the last term of the Obama-Biden administration. And what I hope will get done is something meaningful and something significant. I will work hard to reach across the aisle and try and make that possible, but the experience I’ve had in my decade in the Senate suggests that we, frankly, should not be that optimistic.
Greta Van Susteren
Do you agree that probably the best thing that could happen is we get a vaccine?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Yes. I am hopeful, Greta, that we’ll have a safe and an effective vaccine by the first quarter of next year. There’s four different companies with promising third stage clinical trials here in the United States. But getting it before the end of this year is not at all likely and getting it even by February or March, I think would require record breaking speed at delivering and developing a safe and effective vaccine.
Greta Van Susteren
Part of the president’s approach on the coronavirus private program called Operation Warp Speed in which we started to get actual doses of these different vaccines that we’re hopeful will be efficient and effective. Do you not support that and think that was a wise thing for him to do or not?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Of course I supported and voted for funding the early acquisition of significant numbers, millions of doses so that once we’ve got proof that there is a safe and effective vaccine, we can deliver it to America’s most vulnerable, our frontline workers and those who are in nursing facilities and gradually to the entire American population. But because I support that doesn’t mean I respect or even accept the ways in which President Trump has made unscientific, unsound and inappropriate promises, criticisms.
He’s challenged Dr. Fauci and Dr. Redfield at every turn. He’s refused to accept the advice of public health leaders, both in how he’s conducted his campaign rallies and in how he’s conducted himself as president. And he has told the American people that we’re rounding the corner, that there’s a vaccine coming any day now when that simply isn’t true. Just yesterday, we had the worst all time count of new infections from this COVID-19 pandemic. President Trump has ignored science, misled the American people, and frankly does not deserve re-election because of his record in failing to keep the American people safe.
Greta Van Susteren
I have no idea who’s going to win the U.S. Senate. I watch just like everybody else is, but assume for a second that the Democratic party does win the Senate, would you expect that Senator Chuck Schumer would be the majority leader, or would you expect him to be challenged?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
I think Chuck ... will be the next majority leader of the United States Senate. Yes.
Greta Van Susteren
All right. Now, turning to the whole question of Capitol Hill. Why can’t things get done in Capitol Hill? I mean, the American people look at this and they’re so frustrated and it’s both parties blaming each other. Is it fair to assign blame to just one party?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Well, Greta, you know me, I work across the aisle tirelessly. I continue to get bills introduced that are bi-partisan and passed and signed into law. I’ve had as many bills signed into law by President Trump as I did in the last two years under Obama-Biden. That takes real work and a willingness to compromise but the number of bills that we’re getting done has gone down and down. And frankly, I do think that Majority Leader McConnell has been relentlessly focused on confirming conservative judges, not on creating an environment in which we can legislate.
And there’s lots of reasons why our country has become more divided and our Congress reflects that. But frankly, I think the responsibility for that division lies at the feet of President Trump, who’s been the most divisive president of my lifetime. Joe Biden was a successful and accomplished Senator who legislated across the aisle. When he got into this race for president, he said he was doing it because this is a battle for the soul of our nation. He knows how to bring us together. He knows how to heal our country, and he knows how to lead us out of this mess that Donald Trump has gotten us into.
Greta Van Susteren
How did the Democrats create this problem if you call it a problem of all the judges being appointed by President Trump, by virtue of the fact that it was Senate Majority Leader, Harry Reid, a Democrat, who changed the procedure? Got what something’s called a nuclear option, so that they’re very easily confirmed. Didn’t you create your problem for yourself?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Greta, Harry Reid only asked the Democratic majority in the Senate to change the rules for the confirmation of Circuit Court judges after months and months in which he was not able to get a judge put onto the DC Circuit. It was Republican obstruction of making any progress in confirming qualified judges that finally pushed leader Reid to take that unprecedented step. I recognize that both parties-
Greta Van Susteren
But weren’t Republicans-
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Greta, I recognize that both parties over many years have contributed to the ways in which the Congress has become less functional, but it requires leadership by a president to bring our country together and to help our Congress reflect that coming together of the American people. I think president Trump has inflamed America’s divisions rather than moving to heal them.
Greta Van Susteren
Is it fair to say that the country is probably pretty much divided right now, almost 50/50? Would that be your sort of wild guess?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
This is the most divided I’ve seen our country in my lifetime. That’s why I’ve worked so hard to try and bridge those divides in the Senate.
Greta Van Susteren
In light of that, there’s the controversy about Hunter Biden and Vice President Biden has not specifically addressed it. Between now and election day and I know that he says it’s a smear or that it’s made up, why not just answer the questions because 50% of the country may have questions and some of the people may be moderates or undecided?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Greta, there’s nothing for him to answer. Investigation after investigation by the press and by two Republican led committees of the Senate have concluded there’s nothing there. Joe Biden did nothing inappropriate as vice president. And frankly, this baseless smear, this attack on his family is exactly the sort of reason most Americans are tired of politics. They want to see us solve their problems, not see people running for president attacking each other’s families. Joe Biden has focused on the American family and on dealing with the challenges facing our middle class while Donald Trump and his campaign, folks like Rudy Giuliani right at his hand have thrown more and more mud at Joe Biden’s family. There is nothing to these charges.
Greta Van Susteren
Former Lieutenant Bobulinski who was a partner to Hunter Biden recently gave an interview, is he lying?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
He’s certainly exaggerating. I haven’t watched his recent interview so I frankly don’t know everything he’s saying, but I’m clear that Joe Biden did nothing wrong as vice president and this is a distraction. Donald Trump can’t win by running on his record of leadership on how he’s responded to this pandemic, how he’s brought our country together, and how he’s going to get us out of this recession and this mess. So he is distracting us. He as a former reality TV star is a master of distraction. And Rudy Giuliani, who I will remind you, recently President Trump was cautioned by our intelligence community that Rudy Giuliani is pedaling Russian disinformation. What he is doing is simply trying to distract us. He is not leading us into a better reality. He is trying to distract us from the reality that he’s created as president by mishandling this pandemic.
Greta Van Susteren
Do you think Pennsylvania is the key to this race? Is that where we’re all our eyes should be on Tuesday? Is that the linchpin to this?
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
I’m spending the weekend campaigning largely in Southeastern Pennsylvania, as well as in my home state of Delaware, because Pennsylvania is so central to this election. We may not know the final results of the Pennsylvania election until several days later, but it’s exactly why I was so upset that the Republican majority insisted on jamming through now Justice Barrett, because she may end up being the deciding vote that determines whether every vote in Pennsylvania is fairly counted.
Greta Van Susteren
In all fairness, she didn’t rule on the last two cases because they went up right from Pennsylvania to the Supreme Court last week. She didn’t participate in that.
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
That’s right. She said she was unprepared. She had not been briefed. She should instead have recused herself and she should not participate in what will almost certainly be another challenge from the Republican party of Pennsylvania.
Greta Van Susteren
Would you agree though, that was sort of a thoughtful approach to it? I mean, she obviously wasn’t ready so she said, “I’m not going to do this-”
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
I did think that was appropriate, yes, Greta.
Greta Van Susteren
Senator, nice to talk to you. We’ll be watching. Good luck to you and your party and I’ve said good luck to the other party too. It’s going to be an interesting election to say the least.
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Thank you, Greta.
Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.