HURRICANE ZETA RELIEF: Where to get help for food, ice, supplies and more

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With thousands of people still without power along the Gulf Coast, communities are coming together to help one another. Here is a list of resources if you are in need of food, water, ice, or other assistance. We will update it as new locations are added.
A Volunteer Resource Center has been set up in the Knight Nonprofit Center, located at 1975 Seaway Road in Gulfport, to assist the Harrison County Emergency Operations Center with organizing volunteers and donations.
They are helping to address unmet needs of individuals and families but this is NOT a distribution site for supplies. This is a staging area for volunteer groups coming to the Gulf Coast to assist with Zeta recovery.
Anyone in need of assistance is asked to call 211, which is a statewide call-in system. Those calls will be referred back to United Way of South Mississippi.
MEMA will begin opening distribution sites for food, water, tarps, and other assistance on Saturday across the Gulf Coast.
Harrison County
- Biloxi Civic Center, 578 Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39530
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 8022 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39501
- only tarps available until 1 p.m. Sunday
- West Harrison County Civic Center, 4670 Espy Ave, Long Beach, MS 39560
Time: Nov. 1, 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
A charging station will also be available to the public beginning Sunday at the Goodwill in Orange Grove on Highway 49 in the old Kmart building from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and throughout the week from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. There will also be tarps and water available from noon until 3 p.m. at this location.
Hancock County
These supply distribution sites will provide residents from Hancock County with water, tarps, ice, shelf-stable food, hand sanitizer and masks. Supplies will be available at the following locations beginning Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Locations: Hancock County Arena 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln, MS 39556.
Longfellow Farmers Market 3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
- Saturday, October 31, 2020 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.
- Sunday, November 1, 2020 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
- Monday, November 2, 2020 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
The Salvation Army will have canteen trucks at Hancock County Arena, Longfellow Farmers Market, and Bayside Fire Department serving from approximately 3:00pm to 6:00pm Sunday, November 1 and Monday, November 2.
Mercy Chefs is serving daily from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at Calvary Chapel Church at 317 Reese St. In Bay St. Louis through Wednesday, November 4.
Local Emergency Management Agencies for South Mississippi can be reached at the following:
- Jackson County: 228-769-3111
- George County: 601-947-7557
- Hancock County: 228-255-0942
- Harrison County: 228-865-4002
- Stone County: 601-928-3077
- Pearl River County: 601 795 3058
