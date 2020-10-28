New COVID-19 cases reported at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - New COVID-19 cases have been reported at Allred Prison, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
The total number of employee cases has risen to 70 with 61 of them making recoveries. There have also been 72 offender cases at the prison with 70 of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 142 cases so far and 139 people are being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 2 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 217,100 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 23,362 coming back positive. There are 60 confirmed offender COVID-19 related deaths and 106 presumed. The cause of 42 additional deaths is still being determined.
There have been over 76,500 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 5,438 coming back positive. There are 21 presumed employee COVID-19 related deaths.
