MSU Texas reports five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one new staff member and four new students have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 124 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Wednesday just before 4:20 p.m., says the patients are made up of 23 faculty/staff members and 101 students. There are currently 23 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.
Six new student recoveries were also reported on Wednesday, while six students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
