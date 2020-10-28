MSU Texas reports five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

MSU Texas reports five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
A total of 124 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | October 28, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 11:22 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one new staff member and four new students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 124 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Wednesday just before 4:20 p.m., says the patients are made up of 23 faculty/staff members and 101 students. There are currently 23 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.

Six new student recoveries were also reported on Wednesday, while six students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.