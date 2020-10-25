Mental health issues rise due to pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you feel the weight of the pandemic, you are not alone. COVID-19 is taking a toll on people as mental health issues rise.
Many people are feeling the weight of COVID-19 both physically and mentally.
Licensed Professional Counselor with the Community Counseling Center, Dr. Sharon Braun said they too have experienced an incline in patients
“During July only of 2020 we provided direct services to 2,755 distinct patients. Which is over half of the calendar year total” said Braun.
Alexis Baller and Noland Moore said not being able to see others was difficult.
“Am I going to be able to sit in my room for two weeks just by myself?” said Baller.
“As humans we need social interaction and without it, we are pretty much driven into insanity,” said Moore.
“That constant stress of ‘am I going to get it this time?’ just really sucks,” said Baller.
Dr. Braun said it is important for patients to figure out if something is wrong and to try and keep themselves busy.
“First off, you have to be able to identify that, ‘hey, something is going on here.’ Really, try to find diversions such as exercising to help keep you healthy and strong,” said Braun.
If you or anyone you know are having suicidal ideations, there is a 24-hour hotline, 800-273-8255
