TRANSCRIPTS + FULL EPISODE: Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), and POLITICO Florida reporter Marc Caputo

"No, actually, I’m not. I think that African-American voters see exactly what they have to lose. At the debate in the middle of his tirade about being the least racist person in the room, he said, “Oh, it’s dark. I can’t see everyone in here.” Look, he is who we know he is, and that is the person who said, “Go back to your shithole countries.” He’s the guy who still called for the death penalty for the exonerated five, even though they were innocent. And if you look at his policies, his platinum plan, he’s talking about Juneteenth as a holiday. And we’re not looking for a holiday. We’re looking for economic empowerment.