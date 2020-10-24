Transcript: Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)

Well, first we’re going to tell the American people the truth so that we can empower them to make their own decisions. We would not hide from them how dangerous it is and that wearing a mask actually saves lives. We won’t play politics with it. But we will do robust testing. We will do robust tracing so that we know when people have been around somebody who’s been affected so that we can contain the spread. If you look at the superspreader event that he had at the White House around the announcement of Amy Barrett, they never contacted people that were there to trace and contain the damage of the superspreader event. And I think it’s just things like that that are very important. We will also invest in our schools so that they can go back to school without that being a superspreader. We’ll do the same thing for businesses so that we can keep our economy open. But the truth of the matter is what you have to do is invest in the American people, tell the American people the truth, and provide them with the equipment and the resources to stay safe.