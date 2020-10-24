Transcript: Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)

Greta Van Susteren
Congressman, what’s your general level of confidence in polling these days?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Well, look, I still have confidence in it. I know we still have some PTSD from 2016 with Hillary Clinton, but I think that the difference we see is that Biden is either at 50 or 51 in most of those states and I believe that that’s a big difference when you talk about how undecideds will break and other things. To be at 50 or 51 is a good place to be.
Greta Van Susteren
Do you worry though that a campaign can get overconfident when you’re on the good side of the margin of error?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Well, no. Typically, a campaign could, but we won’t. We learned from 2016. We’re going to run through the tape. We’re going to make sure that we continue to talk to voters up until polls closing on November 3rd. I mean, we realize what’s at stake in this country and we’re going to work our tails off to make sure that our message gets out and that we push our people out to vote.
Greta Van Susteren
The African-American vote is extremely important for any candidate who wants to win the presidency and in general, it should be. President Trump has said that he has done more to help the African-American community. He points to a number of things like HBCU funding, the Historically Black Colleges and University funding, opportunities zones, as well as the criminal justice reform. Do you worry? You said back in 2016, that African-American voters were Trump curious. Do you worry that Vice President Biden is not going to get as big a chunk of the African-American vote as you would anticipate or otherwise?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
No, actually, I’m not. I think that African-American voters see exactly what they have to lose. At the debate in the middle of his tirade about being the least racist person in the room, he said, “Oh, it’s dark. I can’t see everyone in here.” Look, he is who we know he is, and that is the person who said, “Go back to your shithole countries.” He’s the guy who still called for the death penalty for the exonerated five, even though they were innocent. And if you look at his policies, his platinum plan, he’s talking about Juneteenth as a holiday. And we’re not looking for a holiday. We’re looking for economic empowerment. We’re looking to chart our own future. And that’s what the Biden plan offers. So he takes credit for HBCU, but we did that in the House. Senator Harris did that in the Senate. So we feel good about where we are and we don’t think that African-Americans are going to fall for his latest gimmicks.
Greta Van Susteren
One of the most famous entertainers, rappers rather is 50 Cents. He is a Trump person, not a Vice President Biden because he says he doesn’t want to be 20 Cents. That he’s 50 Cents. And he targets mostly the Biden tax plan. What do you say to 50 Cents and do you worry other African-Americans think the same?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Well, no, we’ve made it very clear that we’re not going to raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000. Period. Point blank. If you make under 400, you won’t pay any new taxes. And to those who make over 400, the truth of the matter is to whom much is given much is required. And that we have a lot of investment to make in this country, whether it’s in our infrastructure, and broadband, and building schools, and recovering from COVID, those frontline workers, and it’s going to cost money. And so we’re going to ask those with the ability to do more, to do more, and that includes 50 Cents. But I’m sure, and I’ve talked to him before, that the way he was raised, he’s sure, understands that to whom much is given much is required.
Greta Van Susteren
At the debate, Vice President Biden said at one point, and it’s just a snippet of what he said, he said obviously, a lot, it went on for 90 minutes, that he would shut down the oil industry. Naturally, that must have been a little bit of a ... If you live in Pennsylvania or Texas, you paid particular attention to that. Does he intend to shut down the oil industry?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
He does not. What he was saying was he was going to end the subsidies that the oil and gas industry receives. And look, I’m in Louisiana, one of the largest petrochemical districts. Certainly, my state is really big in energy production. We have over 400,000 jobs tied to energy production. And so I was listening, but I know his position. And so he clarified it right after he said it, that he is talking about ending those subsidies that those industries get to make sure that wind and solar is on par.
Greta Van Susteren
Why is the oil industry getting these subsidies, number one, and number two, how long has this been going on? Is this only a Trump subsidy or does this go back to other administrations?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
No, it’s not just Trump subsidies. It’s gone on for a while and a lot of it was based on the number of jobs and the impact on the state in terms of economics. Now, people are looking at the impacts on the states in a number of different ways, so whether it’s the environmental impact or others. So look, I think that every once in a while you need to recalibrate, you need to look at what you’re doing, see what works and see what doesn’t work. And to this extent, we know that we need to rethink our energy production in this country. We need a variety of ways, and we’re going to need a transition period. And I think the vice president covered all of that.
Greta Van Susteren
Obamacare is a huge topic or the Affordable Care Act. And it’s also going to be in the Supreme Court later in November. But tell me this, what would a President Biden do to Obamacare? What would he do to make it better or would he leave it alone?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
No, he wants to start on day one and add a public option to it, so that if you live in a state that did not expand Medicaid, for example, Louisiana, we expanded Medicaid. We didn’t lose one rural hospital because we did it. Similar states, South Carolina, they didn’t expand Medicaid. They’ve lost four rural hospitals because of the failure to expand Medicaid. What it does is allow all of your residents, the hardworking residents that wake up and go to work every day, but don’t make enough to afford Medicaid, but make too much for Medicare, traditional Medicaid, they get covered. And so you want people who wake up every day to be covered. So we will create that public option for them. If you have employer insurance, we don’t touch it. If you want to stay on it, you’re more than welcome to. And if you want to come on a public option, you can do that. But that public option will create more competition, bring prices down, even in the private sector, but we protect that private insurance.
Greta Van Susteren
Is another way to say this, maybe it isn’t, is bringing the Medicare age down from about 65 down for those who can’t afford health insurance and you include them? I mean, typically Medicaid is for the poor. Is that one way to look at it? And how is that not socialized medicine, which some people object to as it relates to those people?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
No, it’s not socialized medicine. We believe that healthcare is a right and not a privilege. And just because you don’t make a certain amount of money, doesn’t mean that you should not be entitled to great healthcare in the greatest country in the world. And so we want to make sure that those people that get up every day and go to work, that they have the ability to get covered. And so what we did under Obamacare was we tripled the lowest income that you could make so that you could get covered under Medicaid expansion. The problem is many governors did not take advantage of that. Their states of paying for it, their people are paying for it and we want to make sure we don’t leave anyone behind.
Greta Van Susteren
Is the reason that a lot of those states didn’t go for it is because it was the federal government was paying a substantial amount of money, but only for a few years and they knew at some point, obviously, now, is that that federal government money would dry up and suddenly the states would have to pay that? Is that what happened?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
No. Republican governors were playing politics with it. I’ll tell you that we had a Republican governor that refused to do it and then all of a sudden, we gained a Democratic governor in Louisiana, John Bel Edwards, who on day one, signed into Medicaid expansion. We now have 400,000 more people covered. We have less uncompensated care costs for our hospitals. We saved all of our rural hospitals. And so it makes a big, big difference. And those governors who played politics with quote-unquote Obamacare, their people paid a price. And so that’s why South Carolina with their leadership, Lindsey Graham and others, that’s why they’re paying a price and their hospitals are closing, especially rural hospitals because they don’t have the funding because their people don’t have the coverage. And so we just hope that people look at it, and we’re quite sure that this is the best way to go for the future of healthcare in the United States and it will cause healthcare costs to go down.
Greta Van Susteren
I have no idea what’s going to happen in terms of a vaccine, when we’re going to get one. We’re all very hopeful for one, as well as a treatment for COVID-19 that you can get before you end up in the hospital very seriously ill. But assuming that we don’t have that, we don’t have a vaccine and we don’t have that kind of treatment on inauguration day, what is a President Biden going to do about COVID that’s different from a President Trump?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Well, first we’re going to tell the American people the truth so that we can empower them to make their own decisions. We would not hide from them how dangerous it is and that wearing a mask actually saves lives. We won’t play politics with it. But we will do robust testing. We will do robust tracing so that we know when people have been around somebody who’s been affected so that we can contain the spread. If you look at the superspreader event that he had at the White House around the announcement of Amy Barrett, they never contacted people that were there to trace and contain the damage of the superspreader event. And I think it’s just things like that that are very important. We will also invest in our schools so that they can go back to school without that being a superspreader. We’ll do the same thing for businesses so that we can keep our economy open. But the truth of the matter is what you have to do is invest in the American people, tell the American people the truth, and provide them with the equipment and the resources to stay safe.
Greta Van Susteren
Vice President Biden seemed to suggest at the debate that he might be in favor of more of a lockdown depending on how bad the virus got now, spiking, at least that was my interpretation of what he said and maybe I got that wrong. But how are we going to go forward and do something like that, keep our economy afloat? We can’t even get a stimulus bill out of both sides. And I know the Democrats blame the Republicans and the Republicans blame the Democrats. But how do our leaders plan to help our country maintain not just our health but our economy?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Well, here’s the sad part about it. And look, we passed the HEROES Act over a hundred days ago that provided for money for state and local governments, more money for businesses and families and the Senate offered a $500 billion bill. We were somewhere around a 3 trillion because that’s what the needs are. And we’re always going to step up and answer the needs of the American people. But leadership makes a difference. And one thing that I think Vice President Biden pointed out very acutely was the fact that this president has yet to call the speaker of the house and the leader of the Senate together to say, “Let’s work this out.”
He hasn’t talked to Nancy Pelosi in over a year. She is the Speaker of the House. She’s number three on ascending to the president if something happens. Real leadership means putting people in the room, even if you don’t like them, but you respect their position and you’re doing it for the country. This is not about Donald Trump. This is about those families that are at home suffering, so convene everybody. And that’s the first thing Vice President Biden said he would do, was convene the leaders, make sure that we come up with a package for the country. And so I think that’s the big difference is leadership ability.
Greta Van Susteren
The Republicans have come, at least President Trump said that he’s willing to spend, that he’s willing to raise the number. Obviously, he has to deal with the Republicans in the US Senate. He’s got to get them on board as well. But the Democrats have opposed targeted bills in the short-run to address particular problems in the economy, rather than some giant package that nobody can agree on. Would it not have been at least a good idea as we’re in this urgent situation to have some targeted bills to help people, we could and not wait for some giant bill because we haven’t gotten this giant one?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Well, I can tell you from our experience and I think the American people agree that if we do a targeted bill to help a specific segment, especially business, that means hard working men and women are going to be left out and there will be no sense of urgency to help them. And so we need to make sure that at the same time we help big business, our industries, we help people at the same time. And I think that that’s what worked well in the first Cares Act, and it should have been the plan for the second one, but we don’t go pick and choose winners and losers, who we’re going to help and who we’re not going to help. And so I think that is the reasoning behind making sure it’s robust, and we need to help these state and local governments pay firefighters, their teachers, their police officers, their frontline workers. And the fact that the federal government has yet to step up and do that, I believe it’s sinful and it shows the clearest example of just lack of leadership.
Greta Van Susteren
Both candidates at the debate said the other was compromised by dealings with foreign countries. Let me focus first on Vice President Biden. If that laptop of his son, forget where he got it, whether it got from Mayor Giuliani or wherever it came from, but if the emails are authentic, if those are emails that actually belong to the vice president’s son, and they bring in mention of his father, do you support an investigation into that to find out what’s going on? And is that an important thing for American people?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
The truth is it’s been investigated. This is not new.
Greta Van Susteren
By whom?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
It’s been investigated. I’ve been on the judiciary-
Greta Van Susteren
These are new emails. As I understand it, the FBI just asked for it from one of his business partners, Hunter Biden’s business partners, and the Senate is now looking at it. I mean the American people have not been part of any investigation.
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Look, I sit on Judiciary. I went through the entire impeachment hearing. I watched the dodge and misdirection towards Hunter Biden. Every Trump official that testified said that Joe Biden did exactly what he was supposed to do in Ukraine. He pushed forward not only the American goals, but the world goals of removing a corrupt prosecutor. And at no time, did he do anything with any hint of impropriety. And the other thing is everyone who talked about it-
Greta Van Susteren
But there are some that relate to China. I mean, there are some emails, as I understand it, I haven’t seen the computer, but emails as to China, not just Ukraine.
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
But there’s also reports saying that this is exactly what Russia does in terms of planting information so that we get sidetracked on that information. Greta, let me just go back to, I will quote Lindsey Graham, a person I don’t often agree with, but I think he was absolutely right when he said this. He said that God made no finer person than Joe Biden and that Joe Biden is an honest and honorable man. And so I believe it. That’s the Joe Biden I know. And listening to all of the admirals and generals and secretaries who came before us in Judiciary, they all said one thing, that Joe Biden always acts honorably and he acted in the interest of the American people.
So for Joe Biden, it makes no sense to go down that rabbit hole when you know that you’re innocent, you’ve always done the American goals, and you’re not going to bring in your kids or Donald Trump’s kids for that matter, because this is about America’s kids and making sure that they can go to school safely. It’s about the fact that Donald Trump knew and hid the dangers of COVID and the American people couldn’t make the powerful decisions to protect their families. So, no, we’re not going to entertain it when so many people have said that it is not credible that Joe Biden ever did anything wrong.
Greta Van Susteren
I cannot figure out, if these elections happen every four years, how we get into the situation where like right now, we’re still talking about the possibility of Iran, China, and Russia interfering in our election. Why can’t we get this, I mean, we know these elections are going to happen. Why is our election so vulnerable?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
I will tell you, I sit on Homeland Security. I was the chair of the Cybersecurity Committee. We have pushed this administration to take the threat of foreign interference into our election seriously and they never did. And they have politicized it based on who they thought the foreign actor was trying to help. This is about American sovereignty. This is about us standing up for our country. This is an act of war from these other countries interfering in our elections. And I don’t care if it’s Iran. I don’t care if it’s China. I don’t care if it’s Russia. But we knew, all of the intelligence officials last time said that Russia interfered in our election. Donald Trump, when he met with Putin, one time he brought it up and said, “I believe Putin over our intelligence officials.”
So when you have a president saying he believes foreign dictators over our intelligence community, they have no reason not to continue the bad acts that they have been doing, as opposed to enacting harsh sanctions and treating it like an act of war. So we’ve been pushing it. We’ve been begging for this administration to take it seriously and they just haven’t. And the one thing I was pleased about last night is Donald Trump made it very, that Joe Biden made it very clear last night, that if he is president, when he is president, he’s going to make those countries pay for interfering in our sovereignty.
Greta Van Susteren
All right. Then that’s my next question. How is Vice President, maybe President Biden going to make Iran, China, and Russia pay? What can he do?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Well, you can do it in a whole number of ways. First of all, you have sanctions. Two, you have direct conversations about, look, we know it was you. We believe our intelligence community, and they’re going to be consequences to it.
Greta Van Susteren
And they’ll deny it. They deny it.
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Well, but the problem is you don’t believe their denial. You believe our intelligence community because they’re the best in the world.
Greta Van Susteren
And so then what do we do? So what do we do?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
You show them the evidence.
Greta Van Susteren
More sanctions?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
That’s where sanctions come in and other punitive measures that we can do. And look, sanctions are real if you’re willing to implement them and you’re willing to follow through on them. We’ve made great strides in this world by the US implementing sanctions on countries to curb their behavior. But people have to know that you’re serious and you have to be willing to follow-through with them. And I believe that the world knows this, especially Iran, China, and Russia, that Vice President Biden would be very serious and that there would be consequences and that you can’t just pull the wool over his eyes by telling him what he wants to hear. So if all the world leaders know ... And look, you saw the video, I saw the video, everyone saw the video of world leaders laughing at Donald Trump. They don’t respect him nor do they fear him. And that I believe is the biggest reason why foreign actors are still actively engaged in interfering in our election.
Greta Van Susteren
So how do you answer the Trump statement that Vice President Biden for 47 years has had basically many of these issues on his plate in various forms, whether as Vice President or Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations and we still have many of these existing continuous problems?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Well, the problem is Donald Trump just doesn’t value the same things that Joe Biden values. So Joe Biden passed the Violence Against Women Act. Clearly, Donald Trump doesn’t value that as an accomplishment, and by his actions and by his words. Joe Biden led the reauthorization of-
Greta Van Susteren
But let me just say ... But I’ll tell you one thing is that a lot of women will say, “What about the Clarence Thomas hearing when Anita Hill got hit so hard?” You know, a lot of women remember that and that falls on the plate of then-Senator Biden.
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
No, Senator Joe Biden didn’t do anything to Anita Hill. What he expressed profound regret about was not doing enough to protect her from those Republican and other senators who were directing their fury at her. But what he did do was take that as a teachable moment and said, “I am going to get women elected to the Judiciary Committee.” He got two elected to the Judiciary Committee so that a woman would always have a voice in these hearings. Then he passed the Violence Against Women Act. He also passed an extension to the Voting Rights Act, which we’ve been trying to extend since Republicans took control of the House and the Senate, and this president has not lifted a finger to do that. So this president just doesn’t value the same thing. So, Biden, Violence Against Women Act, restoring the Voting Rights Act, an assault weapons ban, Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, protecting people with preexisting conditions.
Last night, he never mentioned one time how he could really protect people with pre-existing conditions without having the Affordable Care Act. So, Donald Trump is very good at what he does. And he says stuff, no matter if it’s factually correct or not. Vice President Biden does have a record he can run on, a record of accomplishments. And I think that if you look and talk to people about records and accomplishments, they’re going to say that Vice President Biden has a track record of public service. That’s what Donald Trump doesn’t get. This is not about him. It’s about public services. It’s about helping others. And for him, it’s all about him. He can take any moment and make himself the victim and, oh, woe is me, this is all bad for Donald Trump without ever thinking about the 220,000 lives we lost because he decided to cover up the information he had about COVID-19.
Greta Van Susteren
Do you have any thought on the criticism that Senator Dianne Feinstein, who sits in the Senate Judiciary Committee, got because she hugged Senator Lindsey Graham at the conclusion of the Supreme Court hearings, besides the fact that we’ve got a ... I don’t know whether people should be hugging in a COVID crisis, but she got criticism for hugging him because it was sort of reaching across the aisle.
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
No, I don’t have a problem with her hugging him as long as she doesn’t hug his ideals and his values or lack of values, I don’t have a problem with a physical hug. I just don’t want her to hug the fact that what he is doing is wrong. It’s completely opposite of what he said he would do. And the fact that they are confirming a justice after 40 million people have voted. I don’t care about a physical hug. In fact, we need to move this country forward.
Greta Van Susteren
But you didn’t see that as Senator Feinstein embracing the Republican viewpoint, but as just two politicians, I guess, showing respect to each other?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
I viewed it as Diane Feinstein looking at Lindsey Graham as a person who is a human being with blood in his veins and decided to show some warmth or respect to a fellow human being. I don’t think had anything to do with ideology or anything else. And I think at some point in this country, we have to acknowledge that there are other people with other life experiences, but we need to work together towards common goals. And to the extent that you can’t agree, then fight like hell over those issues. And I think that she does that. And so a physical hug for me, I didn’t respond one way or the other.
Greta Van Susteren
Okay. Last question. And I know how you’re going to answer part of it, and it’s this, should Vice President Biden become President Biden, and I know you’re going to say that you’re happy being a Congressman from Louisiana and that’s what you want to be forever, and I got that, but where would be a good fit for you in a President Biden administration?
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Well, I think it would be helping him in the House. And look, in all seriousness, I was just put on the Ways and Means Committee. And not just on the Ways and Means Committee...I’m taking John Lewis’s seat on the Ways and Means Committee and I think that that has great responsibility. If you look at Louisiana and our needs, the needs of our people, they are great, and we have to be able to deliver for them. And so I’m not looking past this election. I’m not giving the standard answer that people who are vetted for vice president give and say, “Oh, I’m not interested in it at all.” I just don’t see anything that I would want to do more than stay in the House and deliver for the people of Louisiana.
And, Greta, you remember, look, Louisiana had so much seniority 30 years ago. We had Bob Livingston, we had John Breaux, we had William Jefferson, we had Billy Tauzin. We had great seniority, which means we had great clout. And when you lose that clout and things like Katrina and Rita happen, your citizens pay dearly for the fact that you don’t have people in leadership. So right now, we have Scalise in leadership on the Republican side, I’m in leadership on the Democratic side. And so, no, I just don’t ... I don’t see a way for him to convince me that there’s a better role I can do more for the people in Louisiana in the White House, as opposed to in Congress.
Greta Van Susteren
And I’m old enough to remember the influence of Hale Boggs of Louisiana.
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Yes. And, for that matter, his great wife Lindy Boggs too.
Greta Van Susteren
Congressman, thank you very much. Good luck, sir.
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.)
Thank you. Thanks for having me.
