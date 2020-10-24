KY breaks single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,738 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths on Saturday afternoon.
This is the state’s highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases, outside of an outlier when Fayette County numbers were backlogged. Beshear described Saturday’s COVID-19 report as “frightening.”
“This is exploding all over the country," Gov Beshear said. “Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States.”
Kentucky is currently reporting that 95,494 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.63% statewide.
As of Saturday, 1,404 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
“We’ve got to do better, and on Monday we’ll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red," Gov. Beshear said. "We’ve got to tamp down these cases. The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”
You can watch Gov. Beshear’s full Saturday update in the video below:
The Green River District reports 88 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death on Saturday.
Health officials say there are 39 new cases in Daviess County, 16 in Henderson County, 12 in Union County, eight in McLean County, six in Ohio County, five in Hancock County and two in Webster County.
Green River Health officials are reporting the new COVID-19 death in Henderson County.
We are told 4,015 people have recovered.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported nine additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.
This brings the countywide number to 983 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 891 residents have fully recovered.
The Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Beechmont Community Center on Monday, as well as at the Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday. To schedule an appointment, contact health officials by calling 270-754-3200.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,889 cases, 29 deaths, 1,640 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 983 cases, 14 deaths, 891 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 977 cases, 42 deaths, 725 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 607 cases, 9 deaths, 514 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,259 cases, 31 deaths, 978 recovered
- Webster Co. - 293 cases, 5 deaths, 242 recovered
- McLean Co. - 182 cases, 3 deaths, 113 recovered
- Union Co. - 501 cases, 6 deaths, 425 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 117 cases, 2 deaths, 95 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.