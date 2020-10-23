Transcript: Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)

And then a story gets picked up, it goes viral. And the defense secretary used to say that a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth gets its boots on. And I think that’s what you’re dealing with in terms of a lot of the social media stuff that comes from these countries, there’s trying to get misinformation and disruption to our election system. And I think that the platforms have a lot to do with trying to prevent that from happening. And we’re going to have them in this next week to talk about some of these issues. And I’m sure Facebook and Google and Twitter are some of the biggest targets I think of these foreign countries that want to interfere with American elections. And I think it’s important that we hear from them about the steps that they’re taking to prevent that, but it is critical that this be an issue that we focus on because the one thing that that we have to have confidence and trust in in this country, in our democratic form of government, is that we’ve got fair and accurate and, and clean elections.