Transcript: Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)

Greta Van Susteren
Senator, nice to talk to you, sir
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
Nice to be with you, thanks, Greta.
Greta Van Susteren
Sir, is there a defining issue of this presidential race do you think? And I guess I should say, is it COVID?
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
I think for a lot of people, it is. There are, and different Americans decide what issues are important to them, but that issue has been so much in the news and the President’s obvious response to it, which the former vice president Biden is trying to make an issue of, I think has been an issue on people’s minds, continues to be an issue on people’s minds. Related to that, I would argue the economy. I think that the security issues that have come to the surface here in the last few months, also a big issue as we head into the final days of the campaign. But no question about COVID weighing heavily, I think, on people’s minds.
Greta Van Susteren
Well, the president at the debate said that it’s going away and then you’ve got the situation even in your home state on Thursday and Friday, I think, your home state of South Dakota has had its highest numbers yet of new cases. So how do you reconcile that? What do you tell the people of South Dakota?
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
Well, it’s definitely not going away in South Dakota. I think the president is trying to sound an optimistic tone with respect to the fact that there is going to be hopefully a vaccine soon and we know how to treat it better now, we’ve got better therapeutics, and from a healthcare standpoint, we are learning at least how to live with and manage it. But the fact that cases keep going up, hospitalizations keep going up, and unfortunately we continue to lose people to COVID suggests that we are definitely not out of the woods. And I think that’s why I would argue that we need to continue to abide by and follow and implement the CDC guidelines when it comes to masks and social distancing. And the medical treatment part of this is going to continue to improve, but at least the foreseeable future people have to take the steps, the cautions, that are advised by the CDC and do their very best to keep from spreading it.
Greta Van Susteren
You mentioned masks. On Friday in the Oval Office, the President was holding a pool spray and he had Prime Minister Netanyahu on the phone because of a historic event happened, normalization relations between Sudan in Israel, which is a huge boost for the president yet at the same time, is that when a reporter from Reuters asked a question on the speakerphone to Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Trump mocked the fact that the reporter had a mask on. Mocked him.
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
Right, and again, I don’t think... I think the President’s rhetoric around masks, for example, certainly can improve. And I think he, as the people who are advising him would tell him, needs to set an example out there. I know he’s been kind of a reluctant convert to the idea, but I don’t think now you can dispute the data or the science about the positive effect that masks have, how the disease is transmitted and how masks helped to stop that spread.
And so I think political leaders, leaders all across the country need to lead by example on this. Clearly the question of whether or not there ought to be mandates, that’s a tough one. This is a country that’s accustomed to our freedoms, but if you’re thinking about the other person around you and your life, if you’re trying to protect your community, the best way to do that is to, to stop the spread. And we know that masks work, we know that social distancing works and until we have a vaccine and therapeutics, we need to be continuing to abide by the guidelines that have been put out there. I mean, I think that just makes... As my dad would say, that’s kind of good old fashioned horse sense.
Greta Van Susteren
Well, let me loop back to the first question. If Coronavirus is one of the defining issues of the race and the president’s mocking masks, and as you say and the CDC says wear a mask, that must not, I would assume would not be very helpful in trying to get re-elected.
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
I think that the president, in my view at least is I think is, particularly now that he’s had the disease, I think perhaps has a deeper and greater appreciation for some of the suggestions that are made by the CDC. Clearly there are some people out there who are not inclined to put masks on, but I guess what I would say to them is, it’s not just about you, it’s about the people around you, the people in your community, your family, your friends, and you don’t want to do anything that spreads the disease to them.
And so I think that the president is working aggressively and his team is on therapeutics, on vaccines. I think on the healthcare side, they’re making great progress. I think that’s something positive for him to talk about. I think his outlook, he wants to be positive and optimistic that we’re going to beat this thing. But I think the other thing you have to be as a leader is realistic, and you have to define what reality is. And reality today is that we still have a virus that’s very, very active in this country and continues to do great harm. And we need to take steps, all the steps that we can to prevent it from spreading. And that involves encouraging people to wear a mask.
Greta Van Susteren
Healthcare. You just mentioned, obviously important. The Supreme Court is going to hear a case about Obamacare, Affordable Care Act, but setting that aside, what do you see as the right health care program? What’s the Republican view of what the right healthcare plan is for this country? I know they don’t like Obamacare, but what’s your plan?
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
Well, I think the best one is making sure that people who have insurance today get to keep it if they like it. And that’s one thing that a lot of the Democratic proposals would do away entirely with the healthcare health insurance coverage that people have today. About 165 million Americans get their coverage through their employer. So the best way, oftentimes, to get health insurance coverage is to have a job. And that’s why Republicans talk a lot about growing the economy, creating better paying jobs and better benefits. But I think it has to do in our view at least, with creating a competitive model where you have more competition out there that tends to drive down prices. And the one thing that Obamacare did is it basically sort of defined in law what health insurance coverage has to be.
When you’ve got a competitive model and you might have different people who have different needs, different demands for healthcare coverage. Obviously there has to be government assistance for those who have preexisting conditions and those really expensive cases. And there are ways that you can do that through high risk pools that have been successful in a lot of our states. But I think that what Republicans want to see is a competitive, vibrant healthcare market, where people have choices and where companies that are competing for their business to, in order to get their business, have to bring their prices down. I mean, I think putting downward pressure... I think the other thing that Republicans want to see obviously is transparency. One thing that we don’t have in healthcare today, is you don’t know a lot of times what things cost and most markets in a competitive market, at least, you know what things cost and pricing is transparent and that’s something that isn’t true in healthcare.
And so we would clearly like to see that as well, but I think there are good ideas out there. And many of our members have introduced bills, specific bills, but in the end, instead of having a government run program where the government tells you what you can get, where you can get it, and what it’s going to cost you, the best way to get prices down, and I think that’s for most people it’s affordability is the issue they care the most about, obviously quality as well. We’ve got quality in this country, but to get affordability, I think you’ve got to start putting downward pressure on prices. And that requires a competitive marketplace.
Greta Van Susteren
Part of Obamacare was Medicaid expansion, which helped people who can’t afford healthcare, can’t afford insurance. Does your program have some sort of safety net so that essentially everybody has access to medical care?
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
Yeah. I think that everybody’s got to have, you want to cover everybody in this country in some fashion. And there are people who get it through Medicare, seniors, Medicaid, low-income, the VA, Indian Health Service in places like South Dakota, but you want to have a product that’s available at an affordable price for people who don’t have access to those types of healthcare coverages. And so I think that you definitely want to, as you contemplate what you would do in a new kind of healthcare market in the future, is make sure that the states have a lot of flexibility to design programs that work for them. And I would argue even on Medicaid that give the states more flexibility to get the dollars out there. One of the things about Medicaid today is it’s basically the more you use of it, basically the more reimbursement you get, there’s not a real incentive among states there to put downward pressure on prices like I talked about.
And so I think that you can incentivize states to come up with good solutions. And I think that in doing that, you can help cover people at the lower income level too. In some cases it’s putting dollars out there, resources allocating those to the states and letting them design programs that work the best for their particular populations. Because not everybody in the country, there’s every population is different, and what you might need in a state like Alaska might be very different than what you need in a state like South Dakota or Texas or someplace else.
Greta Van Susteren
It seems to me talking to Republicans and Democrats, that everyone agrees on a couple of things. One is people have access to medical care. Two is that it’d be affordable. Three is that pre-existing illnesses shouldn’t exclude you from getting medical care and that four, you can’t afford it, that we find out some way to take care of you. But it’s sort of the devil in the details is that both sides don’t seem to agree and we get locked into these fights and eventually the legislative branch where you are ends up passing it over to the judicial branch, and now the Supreme Court’s got this in the lap because the House and the Senate, Republicans and Democrats can’t do this.
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
Right. And that’s not the way it ought to operate. Obviously the court’s going to hear this case. My guess is that if Judge Barrett, hopefully to be Justice Barrett sits in on that case, that she’ll probably surprise a lot of Democrats who’ve made these a lot of predictions and prognostications about how she wants to do away with healthcare and all these, we heard all these scare tactics used at her confirmation hearing. But my view is that yes, you shouldn’t resolve these issues in the courts. These are issues that ought resolved by the people’s representatives.
And I think frankly, the challenge we face, Greta, is there is a big difference in philosophy about what the best way is to solve the problem. Democrats believe in a government run, single payer national healthcare program, socialized medicine, if you want to call it that. And Republicans believe in a competitive marketplace. And I think that’s... The approach is the challenge. I think everybody agrees on the end goals: we want affordable healthcare and everybody to have access to it, but how we get there is, there are big differences of opinion and divisions, frankly, within the country. But that being said, we’ve got to find the common ground on this issue. It’s a big issue for people. It’s an expensive issue. And everybody’s affected by it.
Greta Van Susteren
You talked about scare tactics. At the debate President Trump said, if you elect vice-president Biden president, you will have a depression the likes of which you’ve never seen. Do you agree with that or is that a scare tactic or is it something else and what would the economy be like in your opinion under a President Biden?
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
Well, to me Greta, I think that elections are about differences. And obviously you want to draw contrast with your opponent when it comes to the issues that people care the most about. And I think that the debate for example, was a good example... The most recent one, at least not the first one, but the most recent one was a good example of the contrast in how political leaders will approach and try to solve problems. And I do believe that if elected, vice president, former Vice President Biden has an agenda that could create great harm to the economy. I think increasing taxes, talking about doing away entirely with fossil fuels, the green new deal, Medicare for all, though he would define it differently in terms of. I just want to have a public option, but for all intents and purposes, that’s moving in that direction.
That’s a very different economic model than what President Trump is advocating, which is, lessening the tax burden, the regulatory burden, creating conditions that are good for economic growth, affordable energy, hopefully solving the healthcare crisis, but in a different way, those are all... These are big differences in terms of the issues that I think people care most about. And those are pocketbook issues, kitchen table issues, the future for my kids and am I going to be able to afford to put them in through school? Are there going to be good jobs when they get out? How am I going to cover the cost of healthcare? And affordable energy, those are huge issues. And I think it’s fair to say that these two people have very different philosophies and visions about how to address these challenges and these problems and these issues. And in my view, at least, President Trump, and I think the economy was humming before COVID hit, is in a much better place, much better position to restore the economy and get us back on track. But is former Vice President Biden, whose policy ideals and solutions are very different.
Greta Van Susteren
Vice President Biden did say afterwards, I know for clarification that he didn’t mean to... Far be it for me to have to explain or defend or say anything about what someone intended to say at a debate, but he said something to the effect that he intended to say he wanted to end federal subsidies for the oil industry. I don’t know if that makes a difference to you.
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
Well. I think that, yeah, he was talking about... And frankly, we’ve had discussion about that for a long time, particularly those like me who represent biofuels states. We want to see more biofuels in the fuel mix in this country. And there’s always this view that some industries get subsidized more than others and that they always come after support for ethanol, but the oil industry also benefits a lot from some of the same sorts of government assistance.
And so I guess what I would simply say is, I’m all in favor of looking for renewable sources of energy that lessen the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that are going out into the atmosphere. I think we all ought to be for that, but realizing that in making that transition, you’re going to have a need for a long foreseeable future for oil and gas and some of the more traditional sources of energy. And I think that what the vice president, former vice president essentially suggested is that he wants to get rid of that, and it’s consistent with what they want in the green new deal, via mandate, via government fiat, as opposed to incentivizing those things. And again, I think that’s a very big difference between the way these two people are approaching the issue of affordable energy for the country.
Greta Van Susteren
We’ve just heard the news that Iran, China, and Russia are being investigated by the FBI for interfering with our election again. We know these elections happen every four years. How do we get into the position that this has happened once again? Why aren’t we protected from this by our government?
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
Well, I think that in terms of hacking into actual election infrastructure, so to speak at state levels, and the one thing I think that helps us really is frankly, is that we have a decentralized election system in this country. And a lot of the Democrat proposal is to nationalize, federalize elections. I think having elections run at the state level, having a decentralized system makes it much harder for foreign countries to hack us. But I do think that they’ve done a good job of preventing that sort of thing. In other words, taking over of getting into voter registration files, that sort of thing. The one thing that they continue to do effectively, and that is infiltrate through social media platforms. And there is a lot of trolling, a lot of bots that are out there, a lot of misinformation.
And then a story gets picked up, it goes viral. And the defense secretary used to say that a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth gets its boots on. And I think that’s what you’re dealing with in terms of a lot of the social media stuff that comes from these countries, there’s trying to get misinformation and disruption to our election system. And I think that the platforms have a lot to do with trying to prevent that from happening. And we’re going to have them in this next week to talk about some of these issues. And I’m sure Facebook and Google and Twitter are some of the biggest targets I think of these foreign countries that want to interfere with American elections. And I think it’s important that we hear from them about the steps that they’re taking to prevent that, but it is critical that this be an issue that we focus on because the one thing that that we have to have confidence and trust in in this country, in our democratic form of government, is that we’ve got fair and accurate and, and clean elections.
Greta Van Susteren
Are these the governments that are doing this or these people who happen to live in these countries and they’re Russian nationals, Iranian nationals, but do we have information to say actual governments are trying to interfere with our election?
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
I probably would defer that question to the intelligence services, but my view is that these are assets that are being used by the government. They may not be directly... The government may be saying... Putin maybe will say, Well, I’m not trying to try and infiltrate or interfere with your elections, but you can darn well bet that these are people who are conduits that they work through. And I think these governments would like nothing more than to get people confused and create a lack of trust in our elections.
Greta Van Susteren
Did we not pay enough attention or we were too light on them? What can we do to prevent it in the future, but more importantly, why don’t we do something to Russia to discourage them from wanting to do it again in the last four years?
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
That actually is a good question. I think there are things that we should be doing and levers that we haven’t pulled yet. There are a couple of good bills out there. Marco Rubio has one, and that deal with sanctions for these countries and that if demonstrated and proven that they are interfering in American elections, that these types of penalties and sanctions would kick in. And I think it’s important that there be a deterrent like that to bad behavior by these foreign governments. And I think especially Russia, which I think is the most prone to do this. And obviously there’s some discussion as well about China here and clearly now Iran, but yeah, I think we need, as policy makers, to send very clear messages that this is unacceptable, it will not be tolerated. And I think we take a hard line on this. This is one area that shouldn’t mess with.
Greta Van Susteren
But we’ve sort of, we know it’s a little late. We have been let down on this, we’ve known about this. That’s the problem with this one. It’s not like this is all of a sudden a virus shows up at our doorstep. We have known for four years that Russia’s interfering with our elections.
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
Right. And I think that there have been steps that have been taken that have, as I said, deterred some of the more malign activities of a country like Russia, that deal, for example, with trying to get into and infiltrate and hack the actual infrastructure in our elections. And that by that I mean the equipment and the voter rolls and all that sort of thing, where they could actually try and affect vote counts. The one thing that I think came out of the investigations that have been done over the recent years, that perhaps hasn’t been as well addressed, but it’s harder to address, and that’s their activities or malign activities on some of these social media platforms. It’s very easy to create a fictitious name and some sort of a handle and get on one of these social media platforms and just troll and create misinformation, try and get stories out there that aren’t true.
Get some mainstream news organization to pick up on it or worse yet to get it kind of going viral on social media platforms. Because once that happens, it’s really hard to get that reel backed in. But I do think that... So what I’m saying is, I think that’s the harder part of to solve with this. That’s going to take more a concerted effort, but I do think we have done a good job on some of the other issues that we were contending with in the 2016 election. And when you hear from our intelligence agencies, when they report about activities in this election, it’s pretty clear that it’s still out there, but I think we’ve done a lot to contain it and lessen its impact.
Greta Van Susteren
Many of your Democratic colleagues in the Senate have been very, very outspoken about the fact that they’re not happy that there’s been a hearing and a vote, we’re going to have a full vote, for Judge Barrett. And there’s talk that should the Republicans lose the Senate that they would have a discussion about whether to expand the Supreme Court, which has been at nine for more than a hundred years. Do you believe that Democrats would expand the Supreme Court or is that just election talk?
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
I hope it’s election talk, but I think that the challenge that the Democrats have, even those who might be inclined not to support that, and I hope that that’s... Joe Biden has been reluctant to answer that question, but I would certainly hope that if they were to get all the keys to the government, if they got the House and the Senate and the White House, that they wouldn’t go about changing the legislative filibuster. That’s what they would have to do. They would have to do away with the legislative filibuster in order to move their agenda at 51 votes, which would include expanding the court. That’s something that can be done by law, by statute. And so if they decide to blow up the legislative filibuster and lower the threshold for moving consequential legislation in the Senate from 60 down to 51, then they would be free to expand the court.
And I think there are cooler heads over there. I hope they prevail, but I also know how much pressure they’ll have from their far left. They believe, and look at Chuck Schumer, the Democrat leader in the Senate, he’s looking over his shoulder at AOC on a daily basis. There’s a lot of talk about a primary election perhaps, for his seat in New York. And they have a, they bring a lot of pressure, I think, on these Democrat senators from the left, from the Progressives in their party to take some of these radical steps. I hope that doesn’t happen. Even Justice Ginsburg said at the time she thought nine was the right number. It’s been nine since 1869. I think expanding the court, trying to politicize it, is the wrong thing to do for the country. And obviously I hope that irrespective of what happens in this election and the aftermath of it, that that won’t be a path that people choose to go down.
Greta Van Susteren
Do you expect to lose the Senate?
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
I think that it’s, right now, it’s even money in a lot of these... We got really competitive races around the country, many within the margin of error. And so I don’t think you can say with confidence one way or the other. I believe we will win, I think our candidates are trending in the right direction. But obviously we have some really hard seats to defend in states in the country where the Republicans traditionally don’t do that well. And obviously the better the President performs, the more it helps our down-ballot races and specifically the United States Senate, where I would argue, we are the firewall against a lot of these radical ideas. If for whatever reason we lose the presidential race, we definitely need to keep a majority of the Senate to prevent what I think would be some really bad things from happening to include the Democrats doing away with the legislative filibuster and trying to expand the Supreme Court.
Greta Van Susteren
Senator always nice to talk to you, sir.
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
Great to be with you. Thanks Greta.
