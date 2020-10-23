No new deaths, but Cleveland surpasses 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases after 44 more reported in city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there were no new reported deaths in the city, which keeps the total cumulative deaths at 148 citywide.
However, there are 44 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 6,038 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
“The pandemic is not over,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “We have seen numbers steadily increasing again and we know there are basic steps all Clevelanders can take to ensure that does not continue – wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing and above all wear a mask.”
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a record-high 2,518 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours.
As of Friday, there are 181,869 confirmed cases and 4,874 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 8.45 million confirmed cases and 223,602 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
