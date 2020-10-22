Rusk library welcomes guests from Jacksonville while new facility is built

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas library is helping another as it awaits construction on its new facility.
The City Of Jacksonville is currently without a library since the beginning of October. The city’s new library is set to open after renovations in the Spring of 2021. However, the renovations cannot begin until after the elections as the location, the Norman Center is currently being used as a polling place.
So, the City of Rusk has offered Jacksonville residents the use of their library the, Singeltary Memorial Library, in the meantime.
KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke with Trina Stidham, director of the Jacksonville Public Library, about Rusk’s offer and an update on the state of progress of the Jacksonville Library.
