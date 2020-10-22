County officials respond to KY Gov. Beshear’s comments on limiting social gatherings

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - During the state’s coronavirus update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,330 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths on Thursday afternoon.
This is the fourth highest day ever of positive COVID-19 cases.
According to the White House, Kentucky is in the red zone for coronavirus cases.
State officials say that more Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 92,299 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.3% statewide.
The Governor says 181 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger.
As of Thursday, 1,380 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
You can watch the live press conference in the video below:
Local county officials have responded to Gov. Beshear’s comments about limiting social gatherings.
“Issuing orders that we cannot reasonably enforce is - I think is kind of a useless thing to do at this point," Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider “We are urging everyone we can to pay attention to things like small gatherings and family gatherings, which have been identified as one of the reasons we’re seeing this recent spike in test.”
This response not just coming from Henderson, but every other Kentucky county in our area.
In a exclusive interview with 14 News, Gov. Beshear hinted he wants stronger mask mandates.
“Well, it’s something as we move forward that we’ll have to look at," Gov. Beshear said. “We have to get this virus under control. Let me say this - we can’t defeat COVID-19 if I’m the only person that’s taking action. And I know the county judges are taking different actions and I know they’re showing a lot of leadership, but we have to get to the place where if need be I’ll put more rules into place, but in certain counties or areas, where the same is happening on the local level.”
Schneider says officials from surrounding counties have been meeting to talk about the possible next step - an executive order and what that would look like.
“But again, there is no concurrent ideas about enforcement or necessarily more resources for enforcement," Schneider said. “So, we’re left in the same quandary, how do we balance the need to get somewhere back to normal versus what we see is happening in our counties right now - spike in cases, spike in deaths. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve experienced in my very short 10 years as a public official.”
Schneider says this comes down to individuals and making sure they are following CDC guidelines.
On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 60 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 20 are in Daviess County, 17 are in Henderson County, nine are in Ohio County, there are five in both Union and Webster counties, and four new cases in McLean County.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related deaths were a Hancock County resident and a Henderson County resident.
The district has now had a total of 4,701 confirmed cases and 3,931 recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 15 new cases. They have seen a total of 977 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The county has had 725 people recover from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 210 active cases.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported seven additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
This brings the countywide number to 964 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 870 residents have fully recovered.
The Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Beechmont Community Center on Monday, as well as at the Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday. To schedule an appointment, contact health officials by calling 270-754-3200.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,820 cases, 28 deaths, 1,612 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 964 cases, 14 deaths, 870 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 977 cases, 42 deaths, 725 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 596 cases, 9 deaths, 508 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,226 cases, 29 deaths, 954 recovered
- Webster Co. - 291 cases, 5 deaths, 238 recovered
- McLean Co. - 164 cases, 3 deaths, 110 recovered
- Union Co. - 487 cases, 6 deaths, 416 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 117 cases, 2 deaths, 93 recovered
