County officials respond to KY Gov. Beshear’s comments on limiting social gatherings

“Well, it’s something as we move forward that we’ll have to look at," Gov. Beshear said. “We have to get this virus under control. Let me say this - we can’t defeat COVID-19 if I’m the only person that’s taking action. And I know the county judges are taking different actions and I know they’re showing a lot of leadership, but we have to get to the place where if need be I’ll put more rules into place, but in certain counties or areas, where the same is happening on the local level.”